The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise is on the way and big news! We will be celebrating Travis Greene’s Broken Release album Pre-Release!

Joining Travis Greene will be:

William McDowell

Steffany Gretzinger

Jonathan Nelson & Purpose The Reunion

Koryn Hawthrone

Kurt Carr

Tiffany Andrews

Josh Copeland

Melvin Crispell III

