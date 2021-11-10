Free Covid-19 Vaccine Event with McGill’s Barber Shop and GoVax!

Join Majic 102.3/92.7 FM, the State Health Department GoVax team, Capital Region Health, The University Of Maryland Center for Health Equity, and Mc Gill’s Barber Shop for your COVID 19 Vaccination

Monday from 2pm to 6pm at 5908 Allentown Way in Temple Hills, MD. Enjoy Free Food, Music, and $100 dollar Gift Card is available for people getting vaccinated. Take this opportunity to get your vaccination and help save lives from COVID-19. For more information, visit Go.umd.edu/MDBSUH

