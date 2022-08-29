On Air…

Do Black Banks Matter? – Presented by Industrial Bank

Do Black Banks Matter Presented by Industrial Bank
  • Date/time: August 31st, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
  • Web: More Info
Join us for an intimate discussion on Wednesday, August 31st from 6pm-7pm with a panel of experts including

Staria Williams – SVP, Director of Risk Management, Industrial Bank
Nicole A. Elam – President and CEO, National Bankers Association
B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. – President and CEO, Industrial Bank

Presented by Industrial Bank, celebrating 88 years in the banking industry! industrialbank.com

Watch LIVE Wednesday, Aug 31st 6pm-7pm on the MajicDC Facebook Page, Radio One DC Youtube and MyMajicDC.com !

