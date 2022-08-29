Do Black Banks Matter? – Presented by Industrial Bank

- Date/time: August 31st, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and MyMajicDC.com
Join us for an intimate discussion on Wednesday, August 31st from 6pm-7pm with a panel of experts including
Staria Williams – SVP, Director of Risk Management, Industrial Bank
Nicole A. Elam – President and CEO, National Bankers Association
B. Doyle Mitchell Jr. – President and CEO, Industrial Bank
Watch LIVE Wednesday, Aug 31st 6pm-7pm on the MajicDC Facebook Page, Radio One DC Youtube and MyMajicDC.com !