Capital Restaurant and Lounge Live Broadcast

CAPITAL REST & LOUNGE LIVE BROADCAST
  • Date/time: September 13th to December 27th
  • Venue: Capital Restaurant and Lounge
  • Address: Best Western Hotel, 5910 Princess Garden Parkway, Lanham, MD, 20706

Friday night goes live again at the newly renovated Capital Restaurant and Lounge formerly Baystreet with Magic 102.3 and 92.7! Teresa Marie will be your host and DJ Sixth Sense will be on the wheels for the hottest Friday Night party in the DMV. Meet us at the Capital Restaurant and Lounge formerly Baystreet Lounge. Happy Hour is from 6pm-7pm with reduced prices for cocktails and food. The live broadcast kicks off at 9:00 pm and we keep it going until 3am. 5910 Princess Garden Parkway, located in the Best Western Hotel in Lanham, Maryland. For more information call 301.577.5072 or visit Baystreetlounge.com 

