Canceling HIV Together In Prince George’s County – Virtual Town Hall

We have the power to Cancel HIV Together.

It’s been 40 years since the first known case of HIV in Prince George’s County and many new treatments are available.

Join Cheryl Jackson and a panel of experts and advocates for a Virtual Town Hall discussion on HIV advancements and treatment over four decades, on Thursday, February 17th, from 7pm-8pm on Facebook, YouTube, MyMajicDC.com and PraiseDC.com.

Brought to you by the Prince George’s County Health Department.

