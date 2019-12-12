Back To Events

Brandywine Crossing Annual Toy Drive – Saturday, Dec 14th with Majic 102.3/92.7

Brandywine Crossing Shopping Center Annual Toy Drive
  • Date/time: December 14th
  • Venue: Brandywine Crossing Shopping Center
  • Address: Safeway Parking Lot, 15916 S Crain Hwy, Brandywine, MD
Spread the joy of the Holidays this Saturday at Brandywine Crossing! Donate new, unwrapped toys for local families in need. Prizes and gift cards will be given out throughout the day! FREE pictures with Santa! Join Majic 102.3/92.7 THIS Saturday, Dec 14th 10am-6pm in the Brandywine Crossing Safeway Parking Lot! Donations benefit Bo Fosters Hope, Fostering Hope One Child At A Time! http://www.bofostershope.org/

