3rd Annual HBCU Alumni Black Tie Gala Hosted By Madelyne Woods [Presented By Xfinity]

The Washington, DC Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance, Inc. (DCHBCUAA) is a charitable non-profit organization that supports underserved students interested in attending HBCUs, and community programs in the areas of Health/Wellness, Hunger, and Higher Education in the African American community.

To support our programs, on Friday, September 20, 2019 we will host our 3rd Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Alumni Black Tie Gala at the National Museum of Women In The Arts.

This event will celebrate the history, legacy, and community involvement of HBCU graduates and their contribution to the Washington, DC community. We will honor those alums that have made a significant difference in their community and their respective career fields.

