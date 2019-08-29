Back To Events

3rd Annual HBCU Alumni Black Tie Gala Hosted By Madelyne Woods [Presented By Xfinity]

Add to Calendar
HBCU ALUMNI BLACK-TIE GALA 2019
  • Date/time: September 20th, 7:30pm to 11:00pm
  • Venue: National Museum For Women In The Arts
  • Address: 1250 New York Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

The Washington, DC Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance, Inc. (DCHBCUAA) is a charitable non-profit organization that supports underserved students interested in attending HBCUs, and community programs in the areas of Health/Wellness, Hunger, and Higher Education in the African American community.

To support our programs, on Friday, September 20, 2019 we will host our 3rd Annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Alumni Black Tie Gala at the National Museum of Women In The Arts.

This event will celebrate the history, legacy, and community involvement of HBCU graduates and their contribution to the Washington, DC community. We will honor those alums that have made a significant difference in their community and their respective career fields.

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

 

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Stevie J Granted Primary Custody Of Child With…
 2 days ago
09.02.19
15 items
It’s Ova, Hova: Jay-Z On The Cancel Block…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song,…
 3 days ago
08.31.19
16 items
Jeezy & ‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai Confirm…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
Triggered: Trey Songz Responds To ‘Power’ Theme Song…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In New Years Eve…
 4 days ago
08.31.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close