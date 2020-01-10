18th Annual ASBC HBCU Festival

The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Festival originated with humble beginnings of 150 attendees in 2003 and matured to 11,000 attendees in 2019 – making us the largest HBCU Festival in the nation! Annually, we draw increasing numbers of high school students due to the over 70 HBCUs in attendance – many offering on-site admissions, interviews, music auditions, waived application fees, and scholarships. We offer 11 seminars packed with impactful information to prepare students and parents for a successful college tenure – from securing financial aid to finding your ideal career path. To date the ASBC HBCU Festival has awarded over $20 million in scholarships, with $11 million offered in 2019. Plus we bring the Homecoming flavor with an HBCU drumline and Divine 9 step show. Join us for this profound day!

