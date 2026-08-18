Even The Supreme Court Thinks Trump Should Pay E. Jean Carroll Her Money [Op-Ed]

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At this point, President Donald Trump must be throwing his ketchup-filled sandwiches at every wall he hasn’t torn down yet at the White House over his conservative justice friends at the U.S. Supreme Court not being as friendly to him as they used to be, having struck down his tariffs as well as his agenda to strike birthright citizenship from the Constitution.

In fact, Trump can’t even seem to successfully run to SCOTUS in order to get around his financial obligations to the woman who courts of law found he sexually assaulted and defamed, as the court has been useless so far in aiding with the president’s many bids to overturn judgments against him in the cases of E. Jean Carroll. On Monday, that journey of L’s continued, as the Supreme Court, for a second time, refused his request to review a $5.6 million civil judgment that he has already paid to Carroll before asking the courts to make her give it back.

From the New York Times:

The announcement on Monday did not include the justices’ reasons, which is typical when the court issues routine orders. There were no noted dissents. Mr. Trump paid Ms. Carroll in July, a few days after the court initially turned away the president’s appeal. He also made a long-shot request to the justices that they reconsider, which the court formally declined on Monday. The president has separately asked the Supreme Court to overturn a much larger award of $83.3 million that a jury ordered him to pay in 2024 for defaming Ms. Carroll in 2019, after she accused him of a decades-old rape. The justices are on summer recess and not expected to consider whether to take up that case until late September at the earliest.

Again, Trump has spent the last year and some change begging lower courts, appellate courts, and the Supreme Court to review or outright overturn the rulings in Carroll’s favor, and all he has done successfully is draw attention to the fact that he’s an adjudicated rapist. The courts, much like Carroll, just keep telling him no.

Trump even tried to have the DOJ he keeps in his pocket launch a criminal investigation against Carroll, which predictably has gone nowhere, because Trump’s legal arm is just as bad at executing successful lawfare against his political enemies and the vandals that exist in his imagination as it is at persecuting his sexual assault victim.

Yet, as the Times noted, Trump is not ready to throw in the towel and is still lining himself up for his next L, which will certainly come after the court addresses the nearly $84 million defamation verdict — again.

Speaking of lawfare, in response to SCOTUS’s most recent ruling, his legal team released a delusional statement about “witch hunts,” “Carroll hoaxes,” and the “liberal lawfare” Trump “keeps winning” against, which must be some Imagination Land lawfare that is not in the room with us.

“The American people stand with President Trump as they demand an immediate end to all of the witch hunts, including the Democrat-funded travesty of the Carroll hoaxes,” the statement said. “President Trump will keep winning against liberal lawfare, as he continues to focus on his mission to make America great again.” (The “American people” are also not in the room with us, obviously.)

Meanwhile, Carroll’s lawyers also released a statement that might as well have been a copy-and-paste statement taken from all her other victories against Trump.

“We are pleased that the United States Supreme Court has declined again to hear this case,” the statement said. “As a result, the jury’s unanimous verdict that Donald Trump sexually assaulted and then defamed E. Jean Carroll is now final and cannot be challenged in any court.”

SEE ALSO:

Trump, Once Again, Wants SCOTUS To Overturn $83M Defamation Judgment



Trump Ordered To Pay Up $5M Settlement To E. Jean Carroll



SCOTUS Upholds E. Jean Carroll’s $5M Verdict Against Trump Again





Even The Supreme Court Thinks Trump Should Pay E. Jean Carroll Her Money [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com