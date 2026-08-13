Woman Captures Moment ICE Agent Points A Gun In Her Face [Op-Ed]

Source: Carolina Molina / Screenshot

You know, when it comes right down to it, it’s not terribly difficult to imagine how and why things escalated so quickly in the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. I mean, if you’re Black, it’s probably even less surprising, considering we’ve been well accustomed to how volatile and trigger-happy law enforcement can be for generations now. But when it comes to Pretti and Good — and other stories such as that of Marimar Martinez, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, and Keith Porter Jr. — the world is seeing that federal agents are, oftentimes, turning to violence, including deadly violence, as a first resort when dealing with the public, and no one in the Trump administration seems the least bit interested in holding them accountable for it.

Recently, an incident in Virginia involving masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and a civilian motorist has gone viral, showing one of the agents with his gun pointed at the driver, as he angrily shouts at her about how she almost ran them over, which almost sounds like a direct reference to Good, who video footage shows was shot and killed by an agent as she was attempting to drive away, although the official word from ICE, DHS and the rest of the administration of President Donald Trump was that Good tried to run over her killer.

What happened in Virginia before the camera began rolling is unclear, but what is clear and unmistakable is that an agent is threatening a civilian with a gun in her face when there is clearly no current threat being posed to him.

From the Washington Post:

The first frame of the video Carolina Molina posted across her social media accounts shows a masked U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement agent pointing a gun at the camera. “Yeah, you record us. You almost ran us over,” he yells. “I didn’t almost run you over,” she responds. “You’re so full of s—.” The agent threatens to arrest Molina, the footage shows, before she tells him she’s a U.S. citizen and pans the cellphone camera, capturing at least four other agents standing outside of her blue Toyota Supra wearing tactical vests that read “police” and “ERO” for Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Molina can be heard telling the irate agent, who was waving his gun at her like a maniac, that her dashcam footage would show she did not almost run him over, but even if she didn’t have that footage, she has him on camera, pointing a gun at her while her car wasn’t in motion, and while there was no observable threat that would justify his weapon even being out, let alone used violently to intimidate a motorist.

“I don’t think I comprehended it in that moment, but looking back on it, it really felt like a Renée Good situation,” Molina told the Post.

U.S. Rep Don Beyer (D-Virginia) addressed the incident on X Tuesday, saying his office “has been in contact” with Molina, who he described as “a Northern Virginia native and a mother” before declaring that “the habitual dishonesty and dangerous and unjustified escalation seen in this video matches what we have seen from ICE agents across the country.”

“This kind of misconduct and threat of force against members of our communities cannot be tolerated,” Beyer wrote. “I will be demanding answers and consequences.”

I mean, I guess we’ll see, but so far, federal agents seem to be immune to consequences when it comes to brutal actions such as these, even when someone actually does end up dead.

It’s hard to buy it when someone confidently says these instances “cannot be tolerated,” when clearly, they can be and have been tolerated since the start of Trump’s mass anti-immigrant agenda.

SEE ALSO:

Another Fatal ICE Shooting, Another ‘Weaponized Vehicle’



ICE Fatally Shoots Mexican Immigrant They Claim Weaponized His Vehicle





Woman Captures Moment ICE Agent Points A Gun In Her Face [Op-Ed] was originally published on newsone.com