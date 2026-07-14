Beyoncé's Custom Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots Were Designed By A Black Woman

Beyoncé joined Jay-Z on stage, wearing custom crystal-covered Timberland boots designed by Shanel Campbell.

Jay-Z wore a Public School look reflecting the brand's modern take on American workwear.

The concert featured celebrity guests, family moments, and head-turning looks, cementing Jay-Z's iconic status.

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Jay-Z’s third night at Yankee Stadium on July 12 was definitely one for the history books.

The sold-out show concluded his celebration of 30 years in hip-hop. The night also included a special tribute to his landmark album, The Blueprint.

But if we’re honest, the night made headlines before Jay-Z even hit the stage. According to several social media reports, the show started late. The stadium’s doors and gates were temporarily closed because of security concerns. Fans went live, filled the comments, and made their frustration known.

But once the show began, social chatter quickly changed. Clips of the stars Jay-Z brought on stage replaced negative comments. Jay-Z’s songs took over our timelines. And, video of Jay-Z acknowledging his lateness went viral. Jay-Z reminded everyone why he is the icon he is.

Usher, Teyana Taylor, and Rihanna were among the stars who surprised the Yankee Stadium crowd on the third night. Beyoncé also joined her husband on stage – for the second time during this concert series.

And it’s no surprise that her second appearance has people talking – perhaps even more than the first.

Jay Z 30: Beyoncé Rocks Crystal Timberland Boots Designed By A Black Woman

Beyoncé hit the stage in rhinestone short shorts and a fitted Yankees tank top. She moved alongside the dancers during “Drunk in Love,” delivering her throaty, powerful vocals. Her dance moves brought us back to the first time we heard the song.

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She also gave us fashion for the culture.

A closer look at Beyoncé’s performance outfit revealed custom Jimmy Choo x Timberland rhinstone encrusted boots. Shanel Campbell designed the shimmering boots as part of a 2022 partnership supported by Harlem’s Fashion Row.

The design recreated the classic Timberland boot with Jimmy Choo’s crystal-covered finish. They were tall, sparkling, and made for hip hop royalty.

Beyoncé completed the look with glowing bronze makeup. Her blonde hair was styled in big, tight ringlet curls.

Jay-Z 30: The Roc-A-Fella Leader Also Brings Style Straigh From The Runway With Public School

Jay-Z also brought New York fashion to the stage during his 30th anniversary run. Of note is his custom Public School look worn on July 11.

Styled by June Ambrose, the rapper rock a fit featuring a bleached canvas railroad jacket and matching carpenter jeans. The set reflected Public School’s modern take on American workwear and love of NYC.

Fashion fans and hip hop heads alike know that Public School is a quintessential high fashion brand bringing the vibe of the streets to the runway with a finesse that keeps us talking. The choice made perfect sense for Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium show.

Throughout his Yankee Stadium residency, Jay-Z kept bringing it. From his bars and celebrity guests to his family moments and head-turning looks, the music moment was iconic. But when it comes to Sean Carter – and the entire Carter dynasty, to be honest – we expect nothing less.

Beyoncé's Custom Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots Were Designed By A Black Woman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com