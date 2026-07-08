Lil Wayne’s Battle With Epilepsy: A Timeline Of His Seizure History
Lil Wayne’s Battle With Epilepsy: A Complete Timeline Of His Seizure History
Lil Wayne recently reminded fans that health always comes first. The rapper has unexpectedly canceled scheduled shows and failed to show up for concerts without warning. Now, Wayne has revealed what’s really happening with his health. Read on for a full timeline of Wayne’s ongoing battle with epilepsy inside.
After unexpectedly canceling a scheduled concert in Bangor, Maine, the rap icon returned to social media to explain that he was dealing with a severe migraine that doctors feared could trigger an epileptic seizure. The update also came alongside a personal announcement that he and his rumored fiancée had ended their relationship.
According to USA Today, Wayne told fans he has not experienced a seizure in years. Doctors did advise him not to board his flight because traveling could increase the risk of an episode. The moment served as another reminder of the rapper’s longtime battle with epilepsy — a condition he has managed while continuing one of Hip-Hop’s most successful careers.
Read on to learn more about Lil Wayne’s long history with epilepsy and how it’s transformed his career throughout the years.
Here is a look back at Lil Wayne’s history with epilepsy:
2013: Hospitalizations Bring His Diagnosis Into The Spotlight
Although rumors about Wayne’s health had circulated before, concern reached a new level in 2013 after he was hospitalized following multiple seizures. The frightening incidents prompted widespread speculation before Wayne later confirmed that he had been living with epilepsy and that seizures were something he had dealt with for years.
2016: Two Mid-Flight Seizures
Wayne experienced one of his most public medical emergencies while flying from Wisconsin to California. Reports at the time stated that he suffered two seizures aboard a private jet, forcing the aircraft to make emergency landings so he could receive medical treatment. The incident highlighted how dangerous seizures can be while traveling.
2017: Concert Canceled After Another Medical Emergency
The following year, Wayne was forced to cancel a Las Vegas performance after reportedly suffering another seizure in Chicago. According to reports, he was found unconscious in his hotel room before being hospitalized. Fans once again rallied around the rapper as he focused on his recovery.
2026: Migraine Forces Another Show Cancellation
This summer, Wayne revealed that a severe migraine raised concerns about triggering another seizure. Although he emphasized that he has been seizure-free for years, doctors recommended that he avoid flying to his Maine concert. He later apologized directly to fans and confirmed the show would be rescheduled.
For more than a decade, Lil Wayne has balanced life as one of hip hop’s biggest stars while openly acknowledging the realities of epilepsy. His latest update shows fans that even music legends sometimes have to slow down, prioritize their health, and trust their medical team before stepping back onto the stage.
Sending love and a healthy recovery to Wayne.
RELATED: Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors
Lil Wayne’s Battle With Epilepsy: A Complete Timeline Of His Seizure History was originally published on hiphopwired.com