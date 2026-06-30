Venus Williams Offers Free Career Coaching: Here’s How To Get In
Venus Williams Wants To Coach You For Free: Here's How To Score One-On-One Guidance From The GOAT
For many young professionals, landing the job is only half the battle. Figuring out how to grow, lead, advocate for yourself, and navigate the workplace often comes with little guidance. That is exactly why Venus Williams is investing in the next generation with free career coaching. Read on to discover how to get in on this offering.
The tennis icon, entrepreneur, and advocate has partnered with digital coaching platform EZRA to launch The Gift of Coaching — a global initiative that will provide 1,000 early-career professionals with free one-on-one career coaching. As Black Enterprise notes, the program is designed to make executive-level coaching more accessible to emerging leaders who may not otherwise have access to those resources.
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Williams knows firsthand how life-changing the right mentor or coach can be.
“You don’t realize, when you have a really great coach, how much that can change your life and your world,” she said. “It’s similar to having a great teacher. The kind of teacher who changes your life, shifts your perspective, and puts you on a path toward something you never dreamed you’d do.”
She added that early-career professionals deserve the same level of support because they are just beginning to define their careers and leadership styles.
According to details shared by Moo Moo, selected participants will receive two months of complimentary coaching through EZRA’s digital platform, paired with an International Coaching Federation-certified coach. The personalized sessions will focus on confidence building, communication, leadership development, goal setting, career navigation, and professional growth. Participants will also receive curated learning resources, accountability tools, and personalized action plans to help them continue progressing long after each session ends.
The initiative arrives at an important time. As artificial intelligence continues reshaping the workplace, many entry-level employees are expected to develop soft skills such as leadership, communication, collaboration, and critical thinking more quickly than previous generations. While many young professionals turn to social media for career advice, coaching offers something algorithms cannot: personalized guidance tailored to an individual’s goals and challenges.
EZRA founder and CEO Nick Goldberg believes Williams is the perfect person to champion the initiative.
“Venus has spent her career redefining what leadership looks like, from winning on the court to building businesses and advocating for equal opportunity,” Goldberg said. “She represents confidence, resilience, and the courage to break barriers.”
The program is open to early-career professionals worldwide, across industries and backgrounds. Applicants will be evaluated based on their growth mindset, leadership potential, and why coaching could make a meaningful difference in their careers.
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to invest in yourself, this might be it. Sometimes the right coach can help you discover strengths you did not even know you had. Be sure to sign up here.
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Venus Williams Wants To Coach You For Free: Here's How To Score One-On-One Guidance From The GOAT was originally published on madamenoire.com