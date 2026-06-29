White Minnesota Couple Attacking Somali Home Shoppers Is True 'TDS'

Source: Long Time History / Screenshot

Look, I’m a firm believer that America isn’t the way it is because President Donald Trump is president; President Donald Trump is president because America is the way it is. However, that doesn’t mean the racist, xenophobic, and generally bigoted white nationalists who put him in office twice aren’t taking their cues directly from Trump’s sphincter-shaped mouth when they boldly attack any Black or brown people they come across in their daily lives.

Take, for example, a couple in Minnesota who recently went viral for telling a family of Somali-American house shoppers who showed up in their neighborhood, “Nobody wants you here,” and asking them, “Where did you steal the money to buy that house?” which is clearly a nod to Trump’s constant, unprovoked spreading of anti-Somali hate and propaganda, which often references the Minnesota fraud scandal that he and his MAGA cultists just discovered in 2025, despite the fact that it has been investigated since 2021, the fact that several dozen people had already been arrested, tried and convicted of crimes related to the scandal by the time the MAGA world got wind of it, and the fact that at the center of the massive fraud was a white American woman, who has been sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison behind the scandal.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the video was originally posted by a member of the Somali family that was harassed by the Krazy Kouple of Koncerned neighbors — reportedly identified as Brian and Jen Wagner — and she captioned the post, “Neighbors in Shakopee, MN ran outside to harass my Somali family born in America for house shopping. Accused them of stealing money. Said they don’t belong. These people don’t want us here, and they’re not hiding it anymore.”

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“Nobody wants you here,” Brian can be heard saying. “I can smell you from here.”

“You guys steal money. We work for our money,” Jen is heard saying during the part where the couple of extra-salted saltines showed off their resentment of Somali people having the nerve to be able to afford to live in their neighborhood.

What we’re seeing in that video is barely even a remix of the Ku Klux Klan behavior Black Americans experienced for at least a century after slavery ended. White people telling Black people they don’t belong, being jealous that Black people have money, assuming all Black people are criminals because their local grand wizard always says so — what this couple was doing was no different than what good old-fashioned white supremacy has always looked like, minus the lynching and burned crosses. (But, boooooy, if those things were still socially acceptable, this couple would be posting mass invites.)

And, again, in this case, we all know who the “local grand wizard” is.

And, of course, we know who the Kranky Klan Kultists who hang on his every word are.

Again, the racists aren’t new; they’re just emboldened because they have their head white supremacist in charge in the White House.

Anyway, according to Atlanta Black Star, the Wagners have received so much backlash since their clear and unmistakable display of white bigotry went viral that they have since hired a lawyer, who is claiming the video lacks “critical context” and that the white neighbors were the ones who were racially targeted — because if Trump has taught his Kooky Kaucasian Konstituents anything else, it’s that they are always the true victims.

Their attorney reportedly called the woman who posted the video “a provocateur… capitalizing on political tensions to play the victim, rather than the primary aggressor,” while describing the couple as people who “believe in the dignity and equal worth of every human being.”

What “political tensions” could this attorney possibly be referring to besides those that have been perpetuated by the president spreading hate speech from the MAGA pulpit? And if their clients truly “believe in the dignity and equal worth of every human being,” why are we seeing the exact opposite of that in the video? They’re telling their potential neighbors they don’t belong and that they’re criminals who couldn’t afford to live there otherwise, all because of their race and nationality. What “critical context” would make that OK?

Of course, another aspect of Trump’s contagious behavior is his followers’ shared delusion and unabashed willingness to ignore what’s right in front of them.

This is the true Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Sad.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Supporters, Sycophants Have Trump Derangement Syndrome



Trump And His Supporters Whine About Violent Political Rhetoric





White Minnesota Couple Attacking Somali Home Shoppers Is True 'TDS' was originally published on newsone.com