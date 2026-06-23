Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time
- France's Just Fontaine scored a record 13 goals in a single World Cup tournament in 1958.
- Lionel Messi became the all-time leading World Cup goal scorer in the 2026 tournament.
- Germany's 7-1 semifinal win over Brazil in 2014 remains one of the most shocking results in World Cup history.
Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time
The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet, and with nearly a century of history behind it, the tournament has produced some truly jaw-dropping moments that have been immortalized in the record books forever.
From individual performances that defied all logic to team efforts so dominant they seemed impossible, the World Cup has a way of producing the kind of history that makes you stop and say, did that really just happen?
Whether you’re a die-hard soccer fanatic who knows every stat or a casual fan who tunes in every four years, these records are the kind that transcend the sport entirely. Some of them have stood for decades with virtually no chance of ever being broken. Others were set in moments so wild that even the players involved probably couldn’t believe what was happening.
And with the 2026 World Cup now underway and records already falling, there’s no better time to look back at the craziest records in World Cup history.
Take a look below at The 10 Craziest FIFA World Cup Records of All Time.
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1. Just Fontaine Scored 13 Goals in a Single Tournament (1958)
France’s Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in the 1958 tournament in just six games. He had a hat trick, two braces, a game-winner, and a four-goal outing in the third-place playoff game. No player has come remotely close to that number in a single tournament since, and it’s widely considered the most unbreakable record in World Cup history.
2. Messi Becomes the All-Time Leading Scorer — 2026 World Cup
After scoring his first goal against Austria on June 22, 2026 Messi recorded his 17th FIFA World Cup goal to become the all-time scoring leader in the men’s tournament, officially surpassing the record held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose. He then added an 18th in stoppage time, making history twice in one afternoon.
3. Germany 7, Brazil 1 — The Semifinal Heard ‘Round the World (2014)
In front of a stunned home crowd, Brazil was demolished 7–1 by Germany in the 2014 semifinal. Miroslav Klose scored to push ahead of Ronaldo as Germany’s all-time leading scorer at the World Cup that night in Belo Horizonte. It remains arguably the most shocking result in World Cup history.
4. Tim Howard’s 16 Saves in a Single Match (2014)
In the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, Tim Howard finished the night with 16 saves against Belgium, the most ever recorded in a World Cup match. Earning him the nickname “The Secretary of Defense.” The USA still lost, but Howard’s performance became the stuff of legend.
5. Roger Milla Scored a World Cup Goal at Age 42 (1994)
Cameroon’s Roger Milla became the oldest player to score a World Cup goal in 1994 at the age of 42. He came off the bench against Russia and put one in the net, a record that has stood for over 30 years and counting.
6. Norman Whiteside — The Youngest Player Ever (1982)
Norman Whiteside of Northern Ireland became the youngest player to play in a men’s World Cup match at just 17 years and 41 days old in 1982. He hadn’t even finished high school.
7. Austria 7, Switzerland 5 — The Highest-Scoring Match Ever (1954)
The highest scoring match in men’s World Cup history was played in 1954, in which Austria defeated Switzerland 7–5, with a total of 12 goals scored. Twelve goals. One game. It’s never been topped.
8. Brazil Has Played in Every Single World Cup (1930–Present)
Brazil is the only team to have appeared in all 23 tournaments to date. No other nation has come close to that kind of consistency across nearly 100 years of competition. They’ve also won it five times, more than any other country.
9. Eloy Room’s 15 Saves for Curaçao (2026)
37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room made 15 saves to secure a historic 0–0 draw for Curaçao against Ecuador in 2026, the highest ever recorded in a standard 90-minute World Cup match since saves became an official stat in 1966. Ecuador unleashed 27 shots and still couldn’t find the net.
10. Lothar Matthäus Played in 25 World Cup Matches
The German legend appeared in five World Cups across an extraordinary career spanning from 1982 to 1998, accumulating 25 total World Cup appearances, a record for outfield players that has never been matched. He won it all in 1990 and remained a force for Germany across two decades of international football.
Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time was originally published on 1075thefan.com