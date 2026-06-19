For Us, Now Buy Us: BOSSIP's Best In Black-Owned 2026

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

of 13

Juneteenth is here, and one of the most meaningful ways to celebrate and uplift the community is by putting money directly into the pockets of Black-owned businesses. Source: Simone I. Smith/ Black Girl Vitamins/ InKlutch/ World Vision Photography/ On June 19, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom. That delayed announcement marked a powerful turning point in American history, one that continues to resonate today. Today, Juneteenth stands as more than a historical milestone. It represents liberation, resilience, cultural pride, and the ongoing pursuit of equity. Honoring that legacy can take many forms, but one of the most tangible is intentional spending, choosing to pour back into Black communities through the brands, creators, and entrepreneurs shaping culture in real time. It’s also the perfect holiday to build a gift box or personal haul that feels thoughtful and intentional. Mixing self-care staples, statement accessories, and a few playful indulgences that family, friends or loved ones can use to make this day extra special. Source: Super Scout / Getty So, in honor of Juneteenth, here are Black-owned businesses you should be supporting.

Black Girl Vitamins Black Girl Vitamins is a strong starting point for anyone building a wellness-focused gift set. The brand is best known for its vitamin gummies and capsules designed with women’s health in mind, including daily multivitamins, hair and skin support formulas, and targeted wellness blends. Standout products often include women’s daily packs, which simplify supplement routines into easy, grab-and-go wellness systems. The brand’s newly released Dream Girl Sleep Gummies are also a hit. Made of a berry-lavender flavored formula, the tasty gummies feature naturally calming ingredients to support the body and mind as they transition into restful sleep. Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Black Girl Vitamins is also bringing a meaningful Juneteenth moment that blends wellness with education and community impact. For the holiday, the brand is offering a limited-edition copy of Hidden Foremothers with purchases over $65 for this week only. The book highlights historic Black women in health care, honoring the often-overlooked contributions of those who helped shape modern medicine and wellness practices. It’s a thoughtful addition to a self-care purchase that connects personal health with collective history. Beyond the online offering, Black Girl Vitamins is also extending its Juneteenth celebration into real-world community activation through its “Walking into Summer” campaign, created in collaboration with Black women-led walking and running clubs across the country. According to a press release, the initiative is designed to collectively mobilize nearly 19 million steps across 10 cities, inspired by the legacy of Dr. Opal Lee, whose decades of advocacy and symbolic walks helped pave the way for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. The campaign encourages participants to move with intention, reconnect with their bodies, and build community while embracing a new season of wellness and liberation. “Walking into Summer” officially kicked off in Greenville, South Carolina, and continues throughout June with a series of coordinated walks and gatherings that include Opal’s Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth, Texas on June 19. Additional stops span cities including Atlanta, Georgia; Meriden, Connecticut; Harlem, New York; and Madison, Wisconsin each hosted in partnership with local Black women-led wellness communities. Check out the remaining dates below. June 19: Opal’s Walk for Freedom, Fort Worth, TX

June 19: Brwn Grl Wellness Club, Atlanta, GA

June 20: Black Girl Walking Club, Meriden, CT

June 21: Walk it Away + Black Girl Walking Club, New York (Harlem), NY

June 22: Foundation For Black Women’s Wellness, Madison, WI

Brown Sugar Babe For scent lovers and self-care enthusiasts, Brown Sugar Babe delivers a highly sensory experience built around gourmand-inspired fragrances. Their standout offerings include body oils, perfume oils, and sprays with names and profiles that lean into warm vanilla, brown sugar, caramel, and soft florals. Fan favorites include Cloud 9, a heavenly body oil that features hints of vanilla and marshmallow, and the Rich Aunty perfume oil, featuring strong notes of litchi, pear, and bergamot.

Vontélle In the eyewear space, Vontélle is known for turning glasses into bold fashion statements inspired by cultural prints and heritage storytelling. Their standout products include vibrant optical frames and sunglasses featuring colorful patterns, architectural silhouettes, and limited-edition prints that feel more like wearable art than basic accessories. With their vibrant frames inspired by African, Caribbean, and Latin cultures, Vontélle blends bold design and cultural pride with everyday wearability. Many shoppers gravitate toward their oversized frames and statement cat-eye styles, which are designed to elevate everyday outfits while celebrating individuality. In honor of Juneteenth, Vontélle will be offering 50% off sitewide, but act fast! The deal only lasts for June 19th. Use code JUNETEENTH50 at checkout.

Sole Play For sneaker culture and streetwear energy, Atlanta-based sneaker and cultural platform Sole Play blends fashion retail with community-driven curation. While known as a boutique and lifestyle destination rather than a single-product brand, it frequently highlights sought-after sneaker releases, streetwear essentials, and accessories from both established and emerging labels. This month, Sole Play teamed up with Adidas to launch the “Press Play” Predator Sala, a sneaker collaboration rooted in Atlanta’s outsized influence across football, technology, gaming, and culture. Developed through the adidas Business Track program, an initiative designed to support BIPOC-serving retailers through community investment, mentorship, and expanded industry access, the Predator Sala fuses classic soccer heritage with cues drawn from competitive gaming and Atlanta’s broader creative identity. The result is a silhouette that channels confidence, individuality, and self-expression, translating cultural energy into a design meant for both performance and lifestyle wear. The campaign leans into the idea of “pressing play” on your own path, moving boldly, creatively, and without hesitation. The sneaker is available for purchase online now, and shoppers can also explore additional in-store and sitewide sale offerings for extra seasonal deals and complementary pieces.

The Doux Haircare remains a major focus in this guide, and The Doux has built a loyal following for its salon-quality products with a nostalgic, fun twist and a clean ethos. Their standout items include defining creams, mousse systems for wash-and-go styling, and deep conditioners designed to define and boost textured or curly hair types. Products like The Doux’s Bananas Xtreme Hold Hair Gel or the MOUSSE DEF Texture Foam are especially popular for delivering definition without crunch or dreaded flakes. And here’s the good news: you receive free shipping for purchases over $50.

Bask & Lather Bask & Lather is a standout in the hair wellness space, best known for its scalp-first philosophy and focus on strengthening hair from the root. The brand has built a loyal following for its rosemary-infused hair growth oils, scalp serums, and restorative treatments designed to support healthier strands while addressing common concerns like thinning edges and dry, irritated scalps. Its formulas are intentionally lightweight and non-greasy, making them easy to incorporate into daily routines across a wide range of hair types. Two of its most talked-about products include the viral Hair Elixir Oil, formulated with Jamaican Black Castor Oil and enriched with vitamins B, C, and E. This potent elixir seals in moisture, prevents breakage, and reduces split ends, promoting the retention of hair length. Suitable for all hair types, it leaves you with beautifully thick, soft, and manageable locks. It’s often paired with the Jumbo Scalp Stimulator, a natural formula infused with rosemary, mint, and essential fatty acids. This scalp stimulant nourishes the scalp, increases blood circulation to hair follicles, and stimulates hair growth with regular use, making it a go-to duo for consistent scalp care and hair strengthening. Founded in 2020 by board-certified nurse practitioner Shaina Rainford, Bask & Lather has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable success stories in the hair growth business. Rainford launched the brand after helping her sister recover from significant hair loss caused by a misdiagnosed scalp infection, turning a family remedy into a rapidly scaling business built through a fully bootstrapped model. The company saw explosive early growth, reaching six-figure monthly revenue within just three months of launch, driven largely by organic social media, word-of-mouth, and authentic customer testimonials, without relying on paid advertising. Today, Bask & Lather is recognized as the #1 Black-owned hair growth oil brand on Amazon and consistently ranks among top sellers across TikTok Shop. In March, Rainford was honored on Inc. ‘s 2026 Female Founders 500 list, which celebrates the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States, shaping the future of their industries. Reflecting on the honor, she shared: “Being named to Inc.’s Female Founders 500 is an incredible honor. Building Bask and Lather from a family remedy into a growing haircare brand has been an amazing journey, and this recognition reflects the power of community, authenticity, and products that truly deliver results.” The brand will be doing a mega live event on TikTok with big sales for customers on June 19th, so lock in to take advantage.

Crowned Skin For skincare lovers focused on glow and confidence, Crowned Skin offers nourishing products designed to support hydration and radiance for men’s skin. Standout items often include creamy body butters and lush scented oils that leave the skin glowing and smelling sensational! Founded by Darrell Spencer, the brand’s approach centers on creating routines that feel simple yet luxurious, making it ideal for gifting to someone building or refreshing a skincare regimen. You can save up to $21 dollars on select purchases.

St. Royale Vodka When it comes to celebratory spirits, St. Royale Vodka brings a luxury edge to the list, and an inspirational Black figure is at the helm of the brand. Actress and entrepreneur Meagan Good became an ambassador and equity partner for St. Royale Vodka in 2023, helping to take its premium vodka offerings and cocktails to new heights. According to PEOPLE, Good partnered with South Carolina-based GreenLine Spirits in 2023 to create the brand’s one-of-a-kind Green Tea Lychee Vodka, a smooth, high-end spirit suitable for mixing elevated drinks or sipping on its own. “It’s by far the best Vodka I’ve ever tasted, and I can’t wait to share my unique recipes with everyone to enjoy,” she told the outlet at the time.

Cinema Puzzles For something more interactive and playful, Cinema Puzzles turns iconic film and pop culture moments into collectible, premium jigsaw puzzles designed for cinephiles, collectors, and casual puzzle lovers alike. The brand transforms memorable scenes from beloved films into stylized, gallery-worthy artwork that doubles as décor once completed, blending nostalgia with hands-on creativity in a way that extends the life of the movie beyond the screen. Founded by award-winning screenwriter and serial entrepreneur Michael Elliot, Cinema Puzzles was created with the goal of giving audiences a new way to engage with the films they love. Officially licensed through major studios and partners, including Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, and The Jim Henson Company, the brand features cultural touchstones such as Jaws, Jurassic World, Love Actually, Wicked, Shrek, Labyrinth, Dirty Dancing, The Twilight Saga, and The Hunger Games. Each puzzle reimagines these cinematic moments as immersive experiences, inviting fans to relive the emotion, storytelling, and nostalgia piece by piece. Built with premium materials and packaged in collector-grade boxes, each set also includes a two-sided poster for both reference and display, reinforcing its appeal as both a creative activity and a collectible item. A subscription option is also available for fans who want to build their collection throughout the year, making it easy to continuously add new films to their puzzle library. As Elliot shared in a press release published in May, “I was inspired by a simple idea: what if the most memorable moments from our favorite movies could live beyond the screen in a way fans can touch, build, and relive?” he said. “Cinema Puzzles creates a fresh yet familiar way to experience those moments, allowing fans to connect, rebuild the scene piece by piece, and rediscover the magic of the film.” This could be a great game to break out with the family as you celebrate Juneteenth this year.

Simone I. Smith Jewelry lovers will appreciate Simone I. Smith, who is known for bold, expressive pieces that blend glamour with personal storytelling. Created by Simone I. Smith, wife of hip-hop legend LL Cool J, this collection is the ultimate destination for big, bold, and beautiful hoops, as well as all your jewelry needs. The brand’s aesthetic leans toward confidence and individuality, making it a strong gifting option for milestone moments and celebrations. Seasonal campaigns sometimes highlight curated collections that focus on empowerment and signature styles. Great news! Customers can receive up to 50% off on selected items right now, so don’t walk, RUN to grab yours.

Ashya Ashya is a luxury leather goods design label offering an unconventional take on the traditional handbag through multi-functional, gender-neutral silhouettes. Co-founded and co-creative directed by American and Jamaican design duo Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, ASHYA (pronounced “agh-shya”) was born as an ode to exploration, with a mission to bridge the worlds of design and travel. Rooted in the perspectives of Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities and inspired by the rhythms of transient modern life, the brand approaches design through a lens of effortless mobility, essentialism, and purpose-driven functionality. The result is a collection of high-fashion yet highly practical pieces that blend global inspiration with modern minimalism. Standout designs include their signature belt bags, which can be styled in multiple ways, as well as compact travel carriers that balance utility with sculptural form. With limited runs and small-batch production, each release feels intentional and collectible, making ASHYA a natural fit for thoughtful gifting moments like Juneteenth, when shoppers are looking for pieces that feel elevated, meaningful, and culturally grounded.