'Hot Ones': Smooching Sweeties Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Spark Romance Rumors, Keke's Mom Approves Of The Spicy Wing Wooing

Source: Manoli Figetakis/ Matt Winkelmeyer

You know “your girrrrrrl”, Keke Palmer is a charmer, but some suspect she’s met her match and is being spicy wing wooed by a fellow host.

The I Love Boosters star recently had Hot Ones host Sean Evans on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where their undeniable chemistry took center stage as they laughed, joked, and clearly flirted.

As Page Six reported, Keke kicked off the episode by playfully introducing Evans as her “potential future suitor,” setting a tone for what fans are now calling “the most professional flirting ever caught on camera.”

And it only escalated from there. Evans spent the entire episode openly showering Keke with compliments, calling her “charismatic” and “beautiful.” The two even joked about mapping out a shared future together, with Evans suggesting they could eventually co-host a morning television show when they become “old New Yorkers.”

Sir, that is not podcast banter. That is a five-year plan.

The romance rumors originally started when Evans admitted that he had always had a crush on Keke. She was a guest on Hot Ones in 2017, 2021, and most recently in 2025, during which the two shared an on-screen kiss to see if “the sparks were sparking.” Keke leaned over, looked him dead in the face, and said, “I know we’ve just had some wings, but I thought that maybe we could just have a quick smooch to see if there’s a spark.” Sean didn’t hesitate, and after the kiss, Keke declared,

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The sparks are sparking!” and Sean responded with one of the most romantic things anyone has said on a wing-eating show in history.

“When I’m dying, and my life flashes before my eyes, I’ll have that snapshot.”

The two also revisited the moment on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer where Sean shared reactions to their viral smooch.

But the real scene-stealer in the May 26 podcast episode was nobody other than Keke’s mom, Mama Sharon Palmer. Toward the end of the episode, Keke’s mom told Evans that watching him with her daughter was a “great moment” and revealed a sweet backstory about their Illinois roots.

“This is great. This is how life should be. The guy from Crystal Lake should be sitting next to the girl from Robbins.”

Keke responded warmly, saying,

“That’s so sweet, Mom. I love that. Shoutout to Mr. and Mrs. Evans.” And Sean, clearly feeling every bit of the energy in that room, responded:

“Oh, I thought you were talking about us.”

The episode is gaining traction online, and the comment section is filled with fans who are done waiting for these two to make it official. By the end of the episode, the pair exchanged “I love yous” and embraced for a hug. Keke’s mom essentially acted as the unofficial relationship referee and fully approved the vibe, making the whole thing feel like a family-approved, almost-love story.

Neither Keke nor Sean has confirmed anything officially. But between the kiss, the podcast, the Twister game, Mama Sharon’s blessing, and the “I thought you were talking about us” comment, the people have seen enough. We are manifesting this.

Congrats in advance to the Evans!

RELATED: Keke Palmer & Lizzo Gave Sisterhood And Style At The ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere

'Hot Ones': Smooching Sweeties Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Spark Romance Rumors, Keke's Mom Approves Of The Spicy Wing Wooing was originally published on bossip.com