Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Michael B. Jordan is still building on the world of Creed, and this next chapter is taking the story from the big fight nights into the heart of the gym with Delphi



The new series will be set inside the Delphi Boxing Academy, the same legendary gym connected to the Creed films. The series is expected to follow young fighters trying to find their way, sharpen their skill, and chase something bigger than themselves.



The cast is already looking strong. Wood Harris is returning as Tony “Little Duke” Evers Jr., while André Holland, Andre Royo, Demián Bichir, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Juan Castano, Benji Santiago, and Victoria Vourkoutiotis are also joining the series.



For fans of The Wire, this one hits a little different too. Jordan, Harris, and Royo all being connected to the project gives it that familiar energy, especially for people who still respect how powerful that show was for Black storytelling and street-level drama.



Jordan is executive producing the series through his Outlier Society company, with Marco Ramirez serving as writer and showrunner. Prime Video hasn’t announced a release date yet, but filming is reportedly already underway in Los Angeles.



What makes Delphi interesting is that it doesn’t sound like it’s just trying to recreate Creed for TV. It sounds like it’s going deeper into the grind, the discipline, and the people behind the fighters before the world ever sees them under the lights.

And honestly, that might be the best lane for this story.

The Creed universe has always been about more than boxing. It’s about legacy, pain, purpose, family, pressure, and becoming who you’re called to be when life keeps testing you. If Delphi can carry that same weight while introducing a new generation of fighters, Prime Video may have something special on the way.

Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed” Spinoff Is Bringing Some Heavy Hitters To Prime Video was originally published on praisedc.com