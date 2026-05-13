Relationship Re-Up: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Are Reportedly Working On Relationship After Stefon 'Stepped It Up'

Cardi and Stefon split in February but have been spending time together, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Cardi pulled away due to trust issues but is now open to making the relationship work for their son.

The couple has been publicly affectionate, suggesting they are actively trying to rebuild their relationship.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, take two. Action!

Source: Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty

Amid rumors that the rapper and the NFL free agent could be rekindling their romance, it looks like Cardi B and Stefon Diggs actually are giving their relationship another try.

The former couple, who split back in February, have been spending a lot of time together recently, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. While their camaraderie could be chalked up to co-parenting, a source has revealed to People that Cardi and Stefon have overcome some tension in the relationship and could be working toward something bigger.

“Cardi pulled away from the drama in February,” the insider explained. “She didn’t trust him and felt like things were going on behind her back. She wasn’t in a place emotionally to deal with fighting and tension.”

The source went on to say that the rapper simply “needed to just finish” her Little Miss Drama Tour, which ran from February to April. Plus, she wants to “have stability for her kids.”

Cardi and Diggs welcomed a son together in November 2025. The former Love & Hip Hop star is also mother to three kids with estranged husband Offset: Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

According to the insider, the “WAP” rapper “never closed the door completely” on her relationship with Diggs, and thanks to some effort on his part, things could be moving in a new direction.

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“He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,” the source continued. “It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot.”

This confirmation of a dynamic shift in their relationship comes after some serious PDA from the pair earlier this week.

Cardi was in attendance at the NFL player’s Diggs Deep Foundation wellness event celebrating Mother’s Day in Washington, D.C. During the festivities, the former couple was all over one another, packing on some PDA as they posed for multiple photos together.

The reconciliation rumors started back in April, when Stefon attended Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour stop at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Not only was he in the audience dancing, singing, and supporting her, but he was later seen attending her afterparty at Throw Social and ultimately driving off from the location with Cardi in the passenger seat.

So, while the pair might not be official, they’re clearly working towards it.

Relationship Re-Up: Cardi B And Stefon Diggs Are Reportedly Working On Relationship After Stefon 'Stepped It Up' was originally published on bossip.com