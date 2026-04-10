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Get Ready for the Michael Movie Screening & Ticket Giveaway!

Get Ready for the Michael Movie Screening & Ticket Giveaway!

Join Us for the Exclusive Advanced Movie Screening of "Michael"!

Published on April 10, 2026

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Michael Jackson screening majic

Join your MAJIC D.C. Family for the Exclusive Advanced Movie Screening of “Michael”!


Tune in to VJ in The Middays all week long on your radio for your chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated movie premiere of “Michael” happening on April 20. Listen to MAJIC 102.3 starting at 10 AM for your opportunity to win tickets and secure your spot at this special event.


No purchase necessary. Open only to legal residents of the United States residing within the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, aged 18 or older.

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