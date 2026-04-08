DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures
- Road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect across Northwest and Southwest D.C. near the National Mall.
- Officials urge drivers to plan ahead, expect delays, and use alternate routes to avoid the impacted areas.
- The parade is part of the larger National Cherry Blossom Festival, a major spring event drawing thousands of visitors to the city.
Drivers in Washington, D.C. should prepare for significant traffic disruptions this weekend as the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade returns on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
City officials have announced extensive road closures and parking restrictions throughout Northwest and Southwest D.C., particularly along major routes like Constitution Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, and Independence Avenue. The parade, one of the city’s most anticipated spring events, is expected to draw large crowds. This will bring increased pedestrian traffic and limited roadway access.
The event will bring a full day of road closures and parking restrictions across multiple areas of the city, particularly near the National Mall and surrounding downtown corridors. Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead, expect delays, and use alternate routes where possible.
Emergency No Parking (3:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
Emergency no parking restrictions will be in effect along the following streets:
- 7th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 9th Street (Constitution Ave to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 10th Street (Constitution Ave to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 12th Street (Madison Dr to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 14th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 15th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 17th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 18th Street (Constitution Ave to E Street, NW)
- 19th Street (Constitution Ave to E Street, NW)
- 20th Street (Virginia Ave to E Street, NW; and C Street to Constitution Ave, NW)
- 21st Street (Constitution Ave to E Street, NW)
- 22nd Street (Constitution Ave to C Street, NW)
- C Street (21st to Virginia Ave, NW; and 19th to 17th Street, NW)
- D Street (18th to 17th Street, NW)
- E Street (20th to 17th Street, NW, eastbound lanes only)
- Virginia Avenue (23rd to Constitution Ave, NW)
- Constitution Avenue (23rd to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- Jefferson Drive (15th to 3rd Street, NW)
- Madison Drive (15th to 3rd Street, SW)
Street Closures (3:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
- 7th Street (Pennsylvania Ave to Independence Ave, SW)
- 10th Street (Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW)
- 12th Street (Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW, southbound lanes)
- Constitution Avenue (Pennsylvania Ave to 14th Street, NW)
Additional Closures (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.)
- 9th Street (Constitution Ave to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 12th Street (Madison Dr to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 14th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 15th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 17th Street (Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- 18th Street (Constitution Ave to E Street, NW)
- 19th Street (Constitution Ave to E Street, NW)
- 20th Street (Virginia Ave to E Street, NW; and C Street to Constitution Ave, NW)
- 21st Street (Constitution Ave to E Street, NW)
- 22nd Street (Constitution Ave to C Street, NW)
- C Street (21st to Virginia Ave, NW; and 19th to 17th Street, NW)
- D Street (18th to 17th Street, NW)
- E Street (20th to 17th Street, NW, eastbound lanes only)
- Virginia Avenue (23rd to Constitution Ave, NW; and 24th to Constitution Ave, NW)
- Constitution Avenue (23rd to Pennsylvania Ave, NW)
- Jefferson Drive (15th to 3rd Street, NW)
- Madison Drive (15th to 3rd Street, SW)
- SE/SW Freeway access to 12th Street Tunnel from I-395 ramps
- Inbound I-395 to 14th Street Bridge and HOV lanes
Officials note that all closures and restrictions are subject to change based on conditions. Drivers are encouraged to check updates and allow extra travel time as the city prepares for one of its busiest spring events.
The parade is part of the larger National Cherry Blossom Festival, which draws thousands of visitors each year to celebrate the city’s iconic cherry blossoms.
DC Traffic Alert: Cherry Blossom Parade Closures was originally published on kysdc.com