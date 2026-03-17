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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 17, 2026

On March 17, 2026, Sybil Wilkes delivers a detailed analysis of the most important information you need to know.

Published on March 17, 2026

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Sybil Wilkes What We Need to Know (updated Nov 2025)
Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, she delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From historic political shifts and excellence in sports to major cultural milestones, here is what you need to know to stay connected to the progress shaping our community. Here is a breakdown of the latest essential news stories you need on your radar.

Historic Choices in Illinois Politics

Illinois voters are heading to the polls for a historic primary election that could reshape the political landscape. Senator Dick Durbin is stepping down after 30 years of service, opening the door for new leadership. Governor J.B. Pritzker is also seeking an unprecedented third term. More importantly for our community, African American Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton has recently pulled ahead in the polls. She leads African American Congresswoman Robin Kelly and Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi in a highly competitive three-way contest, highlighting a powerful moment for Black political leadership.

Standing Strong: The Ongoing Target Boycott

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Black college excellence takes center stage as three men’s HBCU programs enter the NCAA tournament this year. Howard University, Prairie View A&M, and Tennessee State are ready to showcase their talent on a national platform. Howard faces the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in the First Four on Tuesday night. Prairie View meets Lehigh on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tennessee State secures a number 15 seed, marking its first tournament appearance since 1994, and prepares to battle Iowa State on Friday. We celebrate and support these young athletes as they represent our diverse institutions with pride.

Building Wealth: Financial Wisdom from Katrina McCraft

Financial empowerment remains vital for building long-term wealth. “CPA to the stars” Katrina McCraft offers essential advice on managing the financial risks we often fail to see coming. She notes that the biggest threats to our financial security rarely arrive all at once. Instead, they build up over time. McCraft emphasizes the importance of future-proofing your finances by focusing on your financial structure. She points out three unseen risks that can undermine generational wealth if left unaddressed, reminding us to stay proactive with our financial planning and community growth.

Oscar Spotlight: A Historic Win for Black Excellence

The Oscars delivered a groundbreaking moment for Black creatives. Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history on Sunday night, becoming the first woman and the first Black person to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Recognized for her stunning visual work on the film “Sinners,” Arkapaw used her platform to honor the trailblazing women in the industry who paved the way for her success. Her historic win serves as a powerful reminder of the boundless talent within our community.

Honoring a Legacy: Dorothy Height’s Impact on Our Community

As we observe Women’s History Month, Black America 250 casts a spotlight on the enduring legacy of Dorothy Height. We take our hats off to this activist of the ages. As the longtime president of the National Council of Negro Women, Height proved herself as a legendary orator and fierce advocate. Her entire career was defined by a relentless fight against drugs, illiteracy, and unemployment in Black communities. We honor her tireless work to empower voices and uplift our people.

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Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 17, 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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