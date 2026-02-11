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A 2,300-Mile Walk For Peace Arrives In The Nation’s Capital

In A Time Of Conflict, A 2,300-Mile Walk For Peace Arrives In The Nation’s Capital

Buddhist monks arrived in the nation’s capital this week, after walking 2,300 miles from Fort Worth, Texas, completing their “Walk for Peace.”

Published on February 11, 2026

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In a moment marked by political polarization, social unrest, and violence, a quiet procession of Buddhist monks walking through Washington offered a striking counterpoint: stillness, compassion, and hope.

After traveling roughly 2,300 miles over more than three months, the monks arrived in the nation’s capital this week, completing their “Walk for Peace,” a pilgrimage that began in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2025. The journey spanned multiple states and drew thousands of supporters along the route, with the monks promoting mindfulness, kindness, and nonviolence as tools for healing society.

Organizers framed the walk not as a protest but as a reflection, emphasizing that cultivating inner peace can influence communities and institutions. That message resonated at a time when many Americans are grappling with division, mental health challenges, and conflict both domestically and abroad. Observers described the monks’ presence as grounding amid what many see as a period of national uncertainty.

Events marking the walk’s conclusion included gatherings near American University and the Washington National Cathedral, where interfaith leaders and community members welcomed the group and highlighted unity across traditions. Crowds lined portions of the route as saffron-robed monks walked silently, embodying Vipassana meditation practices centered on mindfulness and the connection between mind and body.

The monks’ journey was not without hardship. Severe winter conditions and accidents, including one that left a monk seriously injured, tested their resolve. Still, their persistence drew widespread attention online and in person, with communities greeting them through prayer, flowers, and public support as they advanced city by city.

In a period defined by rapid conflict and charged rhetoric, the monks’ pilgrimage offered something markedly different: a slow, deliberate appeal to compassion. Their message extended beyond a single event or city. The Walk for Peace was not simply about peace for one group, region, or one moment, but about cultivating it collectively and continuously.


Zoe Cummings is a senior honors journalism major and Spanish minor at Howard University, covering HBCU news, politics, and culture. You can follow her on Instagram @zoesxphia.

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In A Time Of Conflict, A 2,300-Mile Walk For Peace Arrives In The Nation’s Capital was originally published on newsone.com

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