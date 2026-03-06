Listen Live
GROWN FOLK CONVO: Wine While Grocery Shopping Sparks Debate

A woman sparked debate after sharing she sips wine while grocery shopping, leaving listeners weighing in on etiquette and judgment in public spaces. Meta Summary:

Published on March 6, 2026

Grocery shopping just got a little more interesting. On a recent segment of Magic 102.3’s Grown Folk Convo, a listener shared that she enjoys sipping wine while navigating the aisles — a habit that led to a playful debate about etiquette and judgment.

The woman explained that a glass of wine helps her relax and make grocery shopping less stressful. Her husband, however, worried it might look tacky or attract judgment from others. This sparked a conversation with callers sharing their opinions. Some argued that if it helps her unwind, there’s no harm, while others joked about needing a store like that everywhere.

One caller highlighted H-E-B in Texas, a major grocery store chain known for offering wine samples throughout the store, comparing the experience to “Costco grazing on steroids.” Listeners enthusiastically debated the merits of sipping while shopping, with some humorously suggesting that more public spaces — even banks and doctors’ offices — should offer wine to make daily life more enjoyable.

