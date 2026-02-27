GROWN FOLK CONVO: What Should Schools Bring Back?

Today’s GROWN FOLK CONVO sparked a passionate discussion: What’s one thing schools need to bring back?

For many listeners, cursive writing topped the list. Callers argued that while students can type quickly on smartphones, many struggle to sign their names or read an analog clock. Penmanship, they said, is a foundational skill that should never have left the classroom.

Others called for the return of home economics. Cooking, basic household management, and practical life skills were once staples in schools, and some listeners believe their absence shows in today’s fast-food culture. Financial literacy was also a major theme, with calls for classes that teach budgeting, credit management, and real-world money skills.

Several callers emphasized the need for expanded trade and vocational programs. In previous decades, students could learn carpentry, plumbing, welding, and electrical work directly in high school. Supporters say bringing those programs back across the board would create career pathways for students who choose alternatives to college.

Some listeners also mentioned prayer in schools, while others suggested mandatory “dress for success” and job interview preparation courses to help young people present themselves professionally.

From cursive to career readiness, the consensus was clear: practical skills and character-building lessons still matter.