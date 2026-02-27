Listen Live
MIDDAY BUZZ: A Different World Sequel & Lamar Odom

Production begins on Netflix’s A Different World sequel, Lamar Odom reflects on drug use and career regrets, and Nipsey Hussle is honored with a street renaming.

Published on February 27, 2026

Production is officially underway in Atlanta for Netflix’s sequel to A Different World, and longtime fans have plenty to celebrate. Original cast members including Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Darryl M. Bell, Cree Summer, Charnele Brown, and Jennifer Lewis are set to reprise their roles. The 10-episode series will follow Dwayne and Whitley’s youngest child as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College, navigating life while building her own legacy. Debbie Allen will direct the first episode and several others, bringing the beloved HBCU-centered story back to life for a new generation.

In other news, former NBA star Lamar Odom is opening up about how drug use affected his basketball career. During a recent podcast appearance, Odom admitted that marijuana use escalated into cocaine use during the offseason. Despite winning two NBA championships and earning Sixth Man of the Year honors, he says addiction cost him a shot at Hall of Fame recognition.

Meanwhile, the legacy of Nipsey Hussle continues to grow in Los Angeles. The intersection of Crenshaw and Slauson is being officially renamed Nipsey Hussle Square, honoring the late rapper’s investment in his community and his Marathon brand’s lasting impact.

