Brian Tyree Henry's Adult Animated Series 'Bass X Machina' Headed To Netflix

Brian Tyree Henry is taking a break from the big (and small) screen to lend his voice to an animated series.

The Oscar-nominated actor will star in the adult animated series Bass X Machina, which he will also executive produce, with the help of Sean Thomas, Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, and Chad Handley. It’s set to hit Netflix on October 6.

According to Deadline, Bass X Machina is “set in a lawless steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors, where a father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner — knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save.”

The cast voicing the characters is rounded out by Janelle Monáe as Glory, Tati Gabrielle as Dana, Cree Summer as Ahni, Chaske Spencer as Lighthorse, Currie Graham as Rivenbark, and Starletta DuPois as Etta.

On board for the show’s original music are Roman GianArthur and Nate Wonder from Wondaland.

Henry has found himself in the world of animation before, and it’s actually become a bit of a habit for him. Since 2018, he’s voiced the roles of Jefferson Davis and Jeff Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which comes out in 2027.

He’s always championed the Spider-Verse and his role in bringing in diversity.

“I truly love about the Morales family is that here we have such a huge universe that they’re operating,” he told Geeks of Color in 2023. “We have a son who is incredibly exceptional, not just as a person but also as a superhero. We’re also living in present-day Brooklyn. You have this Black man with this wonderful Latina wife. And we have created this wonderful Afro-Latino son, who has now been given the responsibility of protecting and defending the city. There are also a lot of pressures that come with that. How do you keep the family together? How do you make sure that you’re nurturing your child in the best possible way?”

