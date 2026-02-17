President Donald Trump was connected to the late Rev. Jesse Jackson during the former business mogul’s early days in New York. Taking to his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump praised Rev. Jesse Jackson, but also used the moment to take digs at President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, shortly after the announcement of Rev. Jesse Jackson’s passing, President Donald Trump shared a Truth Social post that was largely glowing in honor of the civil rights leader.

“The Reverend Jesse Jackson is Dead at 84. I knew him well, long before becoming President,” Trump began. “He was a good man, with lots of personality, grit, and “street smarts”. He was very gregarious – Someone who truly loved people!”

Trump added, “Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way.”

The president went on to share that he provided office space for Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition organization and worked alongside the leader on several issues, including criminal justice reform, funding for HBCUs, and more.

However, the post took a turn when Trump took a major swipe at President Obama for reasons we’re unable to ascertain from the post, stating that Jackson helped propel him to the White House, claiming that there was a rift between the two.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand,” Trump said.

Rev. Jesse Jackson was 84.

President Donald Trump Praises Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jabs At Obama was originally published on hiphopwired.com