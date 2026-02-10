Hip-Hop Stars & Fans Alike Honor Life & Legacy Of Mr. Complex

Mr. Complex began his career in the mid 1990s as an emergent fixture among New York’s sprawling underground Hip-Hop scene. Mr. Complex passed away last week, and many of his Hip-Hop colleagues and fans are paying tribute online.

The news of Mr. Complex’s passing began circulating online this past weekend, with reports stating that the rapper died on February 6 for reasons not released to the public. Online, artists such as J-Live, Prince Po of Organized Konfusion, and more began posting tributes to the artist born Corey Roberts.

Complex’s style was, in a word, like his namesake. He rapped in the multi-syllabic style that took hold in many a cipher in the late 1990s and continued that tradition well into the 2000s.

Complex was also a member of the Polyrhythm Addicts alongside DJ Spinna, Shabaam Sahdeeq, and former group member Tiye Phoenix, who took the place of Apani B. Fly. Along with music, Complex became interested in filmmaking, shooting his own videos and recording for others.

His debut album, The Complex Catalog, dropped in 2000 and continued to deliver projects all the way up until 2017. The Queens native was also an active feature acts working with fellow artists such as Masta Ace, L-Fudge, the aforementioned J-Live, and more.

Percee P, a legendary rapper in his own regard, shared a post on Instagram that was shared by Pete Rock and others.

DJ Spinna also shared a beautiful tribute for his former bandmate, writing, “Mr. Corey “Complex” Roberts.

One of the most imaginative minds i’ve ever known, and a naturally funny brother who would have you in stitches with laughter even when dealing with his own personal struggles. Thank you for all of the years of creativity and friendship. Love you forever bro. Strength and condolences to all of his family members and friends. #RIP Mr Complex.”

While we don’t know his exact age, some outlets are reporting that Mr. Complex was 57 at the time of his passing.

—

Photo: Facebook