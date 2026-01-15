Pinkies Up To The Pretty In Pink Sisters Rocking 20 Pearls — Celebrating Founders Day With 21 Of The Fiercest Ladies Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

Source: Black Detroiters via Instagram / Instagram

Today is an oh so pretty day and it has been that way since January 15, 1908, when Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded on the campus of Howard University and established a foundation that boasts 118 years of Black sisterhood/womanhood. Under the leadership of Ethel Hedgeman Lyle, Alpha Kappa Alpha was built on leadership, sisterhood, and service—during a time when Black women were rarely afforded safety, visibility, education, or opportunity. These women decided not to silently keep it cute. Instead, they made it pretty!

The 20 pearls AKAs wear are not just a symbol of style—they are legacy and a representation of the women who created the first Black Greek-letter sorority, AKA. Each pearl is a symbol of unity, strength, and the commitment to serve all mankind. And over the years, the women who have energized this legacy have also changed the world. Oh, and the roster is stacked with women who are pretty and full of purpose.

From the White House to Hollywood, Alpha Kappa Alpha women continue to shape culture, policy, and possibility. From the former Vice President Kamala Harris—a woman who stands as a living testament to AKA’s commitment to leadership and public service, to cultural and literary icon, Maya Angelou, who healed generations through her life experiences, to civil rights leader, Coretta Scott King. And then there are greats like Emmy-winning actress Phylicia Rashad, music legend Gladys Knight, and journalist and cultural truth-teller Robin Roberts.

But AKA excellence does not stop at celebrity. It lives in classrooms, courtrooms, hospitals, boardrooms, and community centers. It is the guidance counselor advising the next generation. The college student juggling books and community service. The everyday woman doing extraordinary work—quietly, consistently, and with intention. The women listed below are not afraid to lead by example.

AKA business is a very serious matter. These women were the phirst, and they built a legacy, not a trend. What they started continues to shape, elevate, and empower Black women and girls 118 years later. History, purpose, and excellence in motion, that is what this is.