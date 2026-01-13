Cardi B Shares Video Of Herself Locked In Ahead Of Tour

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Cardi B has been playing 0 games, gearing up for her LITTLE MISS DRAMA Tour.

Creating a new Instagram page, @littlemissdrama, that fans can keep up with all the tour content. Less than a week ago, she dropped her first post on the page, counting down the days before the show hits the road:

“The countdown… is ON! We are just 34 days away from LITTLE MISS DRAMA. Follow this page as your official source for everything leading up to and during the tour as we hit the road!”

In the latest video, Bardi is in full grind mode, getting her fitness on, alongside her choreography team.

Needless to say that the Bodak Yellow rapper is keeping the promise she made of preparing for a tour soon after giving birth to her fourth child this past fall. From running on the treadmill in Saudi Arabia to dance rehearsals with famed choreographer Sean Bankhead, Cardi is already getting back to fighting shape. It seems that Cardi has a lot on her plate.

Not only is she keeping up with her own tour prep, but she is also supporting her man, Stefon Diggs, as his New England Patriots play through the NFL Playoffs.

With the Patriots seeded #2 in the AFC East, there’s a big chance they may make it to the Super Bowl. Luckily for Cardi, she can still cheer her boo on, as the big game lands three days before her tour kicks off in Palm Desert, CA.

