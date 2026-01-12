Grown Folk Convo: Do You Deserve Closure After Being Ghosted for 6 Months?

✕

A relatable dating dilemma sparked a lively conversation on Majic 102.3 as listeners weighed in on one big question. If someone ghosts you, do they owe you closure?

The discussion centered around a woman who wrote in saying she dated a man for six months. They spent time together multiple days a week, met each other’s friends, and shared weekends. Then, without warning, he disappeared. Calls went unanswered, and weeks later, she spotted him out with someone new.

Opinions were split. Some felt strongly that ghosting after building a connection is immature and disrespectful, and that an explanation is owed when feelings and time have been invested. Others argued that because the relationship was never made official, closure isn’t something anyone owes. It’s something you give yourself.

Several callers emphasized the importance of communication and being on the same page early. Without clearly defined expectations, assumptions can lead to disappointment. Others pointed out that ghosting itself is a form of closure, revealing who the person truly is and saving you from future heartbreak.

One caller summed it up best: when someone shows you who they are, believe them.