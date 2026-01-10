Donnie McClurkin Says He Will Be Vindicated

In a firm public rebuttal, renowned gospel artist and pastor Donnie McClurkin has labeled recent allegations of sexual assault and rape as “contrived and untrue.” The claims were brought forward by Giuseppe Corletto, a former personal assistant and member of McClurkin’s congregation, in a lawsuit filed last Friday in New York.



Addressing the situation via social media, the 66-year-old “We Fall Down” singer expressed confidence that he would eventually be cleared of the charges. He emphasized the gravity of the accusations while maintaining his innocence.



“Many of you are aware of the profane allegations of sexual assault/rape and coercion that have been recently lodged against me. I want to state clearly and unequivocally that these allegations are contrived and untrue!”



McClurkin, who has long centered his ministry on his personal journey of overcoming past abuse, noted that such claims impact the broader religious community: “I understand the weight of such false claims, especially in our community rooted in faith, trust, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. And Sexual violence, in any form, is a real and painful reality for many and not to be used frivolously.”



The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, paints a starkly different picture. Corletto, now 43, alleges that the abuse began in 2003 when he was 21 years old. According to the filing, Corletto joined Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport after being inspired by McClurkin’s book, Eternal Victim, Eternal Victor, seeking spiritual “guidance” regarding his own sexuality.



The plaintiff claims he was subjected to grooming and unwanted advances almost immediately. He alleges that while he initially considered leaving the church due to harassment from another minister, McClurkin persuaded him to stay, characterizing the harassment as a “test from God.”



Corletto eventually became McClurkin’s personal assistant, a role that he claims led to a confusing and predatory dynamic. The lawsuit alleges that during what were described as “‘pray the gay away’ spiritual sessions,” McClurkin began groping Corletto’s genitals without consent.



McClurkin remains steadfast in his defense, arguing that the truth has been distorted. In his statement, he urged his followers not to rush to judgment:



“True Survivors deserve to be heard, protected, and supported! At the same time, the TRUTH matters! And the TRUTH has not been told! And though I know many have already formed their opinions based on initial belief and controversy as we are apt to do with something of this false nature … I ask that this community exercises patience and trust in God’s timing for the truth to fully come to light. I have always sought to conduct myself with integrity, transparency, godly care, and responsibility in the fulfillment of my Christian life and duties. This accusation of salacious engagement or ANY misconduct that harmed, exploited, or took advantage of anyone and misused my position, leadership, or influence in any way in these false accusations is emphatically untrue.”

Source: Jason Davis / Getty

Donnie McClurkin Says He Will Be Vindicated was originally published on praisedc.com