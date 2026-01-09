MIDDAY BUZZ: Diddy Denied Pardon, Bruno Mars Tour, Fetty WAP Free

✕

Diddy will not be receiving a presidential pardon.President Donald Trump confirmed he received a letter from Diddy requesting clemency but made it clear the request has been denied. The decision contradicts reports that Diddy had told fellow inmates at the Fort Dix correctional facility that a pardon was expected in early 2026. Instead, Diddy will continue serving his 50-month prison sentence following his conviction on prostitution-related charges.

In brighter entertainment news, Bruno Mars is officially back. The 16-time Grammy winner announced his first major tour in nearly a decade, set to kick off April 10. The nationwide run includes 29 stadium shows and will feature support from Leon Thomas and Victoria Monét. Mars also revealed his first studio album since 2016 is dropping next month, sending fans into a frenzy as anticipation builds for what many are calling his most romantic era yet.

In other news, Fetty WAP has been released from prison. The rapper served three years of a six-year sentence on federal drug trafficking charges and was released early from a low-security facility in Minnesota. He is now under home confinement in Philadelphia and will undergo drug testing for the next five years. In a statement, Fetty WAP shared plans to focus on philanthropy, expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for at-risk children through his foundation.

