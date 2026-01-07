Inside The Unhinged 50 Cent Vs. Claressa Shields Feud
AI Shade, Bikini Twerking And ‘Ugly’ Anti-Black Insults? Inside The Unhinged 50 Cent Vs. Claressa Shields Saga
For once, 50 Cent backed down from beef when Claressa Shields shut down his “ugly” insults by exposing that he was an undercover “GWOAT lover” when he flew her out. The champ also put the perpetually petty performer and other haters on anti-Black blast for dissing her looks. Get ’em, GWOAT!
As BOSSIP previously reported, 50 is back to trolling his NYC nemesis after Papoose and his Let’s Rap About It cohosts —Dave East, Maino, Jim Jones, and Fabolous— dissed him on the show. It didn’t take long for 50 to drag Claressa and Papoose’s ex, Remy Ma, into the crossfire. Now, why are they in it?
The king of social media savagery continued the long-standing static by using AI to put Papoose and Claressa’s faces over a scene from Black Sister’s Revenge, where a woman slaps a man about not loving her back. “Now you see, that’s assault! You can’t just go around putting your hands on PEOPLE. LOL Happy New Year!” 50 wrote in the caption.
Papoose responded to the tired joke about his heavy-hitting boo abusing him and posted some AI-generated antics of his own. He shared a deepfake clip of 50 Cent twerking in a bikini. On New Year’s Day, the G-Unit star laughed it off with a repost that shaded Claressa and Remy as “handsome.”
“Look what Pap posted,” he wrote with laughing emojis. “Hahaha, that look like one of his joints all his hoe’s handsome. They tougher than him LOL.”
Claressa Claps Back After 50 Cent’s Diss
We know Claressa doesn’t back down either, and she wanted all the smoke! She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that even though it’s a new year, men hating on her is old news.
“This generation of men have been weird to me for a long ass time. Bunch of men hating on hardworking, successful women. Gossiping, lying, and black balling. I got the millions now, but a lot of men in power tried to block me! The hate been real! This is not new to me,” the champ wrote on Saturday.
“These rappers don’t get they a** beat enough that’s the problem,” she warned. The fierce Flint fighter called him out directly, adding, “Mfs ain’t never been the best in their field no matter what era of their career! So 50 can stfu for real!”
Oop! Check out 50 Cent’s backtracking response and Claressa Shields doubling down to put him on blast after the flip!
50 Cent Backs Down From Beef With Claressa Shields
Maybe the NYE bottles of Le Chemin du Roi wore off because eventually 50 Cent came to his senses about Claressa Shields. After a few days of social media dragging the Power producer for tearing down a Black woman, 50 came as close as he ever does to an apology and waved the white flag. He even admitted that he’s a fan of the fighter and that her upcoming world championship rematch against Franchón Crews-Dezurn.
“Ok the truth is I’m a claressashields fan, I think she is an amazing fighter and she got a Big fight coming up, so I’m gonna chill and let her focus let’s go champ !” he wrote on Sunday.
It wouldn’t be 50 Cent if he didn’t include something shady. In this case, it was a screenshot of an internet investigator calling out a tweet of Claressa celebrating her chance to meet 50 in 2024. “Ha I’m bout to meet 50 Cent life is crazy,” she wrote. “I love 50!”
Claress Doubles Down With Flyout Facts About “GWOAT Lover” 50, Calls Out “Anti-Black” Insults From Haters
If anyone can go round after round, it’s this boxing baddie, so she didn’t let him slide that easily. Claressa ran the receipts showing that 50 was just as fanned out when he flew her out. Spill the tea, sis!
“Hey @50Cent, GWOAT lover alert! 🤩 You hooked me up with a flight to Shreveport and a hotel room – talk about a VIP! 😅 You even invited me to help out with your nonprofit for the kids,” she clapped back with a clip of them onstage. It sounds like 50 knew how to treat a queen when he saw one, regardless of his “handsome” heckling.
Claressa took a petty page out of 50’s book and noted how hype he was to wave around her boxing belt as he performed.
“You’re still invited to the fight,” she continued with a wink. “I’m still honored you performed on stage holding my HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BELT!”
Now, that’s how you clear ’em!
Unfortunately, the hate Claressa faces is deeper than disses from her man’s opp. Like Serena Williams and Michelle Obama, she faces additional hate for not only being Black and a woman at the top of her game, but also colorist insults as a darker-skinned woman.
The shady implications of 50 using an old photo of Claressa from before her recent glow-up didn’t go unnoticed, and neither did the flood of hateful backlash that followed. She posted a recent gorgeous and “glowed up” pic and slammed the “ugly narrative” about the throwback photo from her Olympic victory.
“Please…. Y’all wanna run with the ugly narrative so bad! I was 17 years old fighting for my entire country and had a OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL AROUND MY NECK! Of course I glowed up! And I’m going to always be focused No matter what! LIKE ALWAYS!” she announced.
Claressa connected the dots from the “hate train” to anti-Black hatred, even when it’s internalized by “my own people.” Clock it!
