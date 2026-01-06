Grown Folk Convo: Can You Date A Friend’s Ex After Permission?

Can you give a friend a “green light” to date your ex and stay completely cool when feelings pop up later?

The story follows a man who ended a casual situationship and gave his friend permission to pursue his ex. At first, everything seemed fine, but when the relationship became serious and social media posts started appearing, the original boyfriend began feeling jealous—even though he had given his blessing.

A listener shared a similar experience, explaining how they respected a friend’s permission to date someone they had previously seen, but tension arose when emotions surfaced unexpectedly. Another listener noted that if it wasn’t a serious relationship, giving the blessing was fair, and jealousy wasn’t justified.

Friendships and feelings can be delicate. Giving someone your blessing doesn’t guarantee comfort if circumstances shift, but respecting boundaries, staying honest with yourself, and letting go when necessary are key.