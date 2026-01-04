Myles Garrett Sets New NFL Single-Season Sack Record vs. Bengals

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Myles Garrett made NFL history Sunday. With about 5:04 left in the fourth quarter on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, he sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his 23rd sack of the season to break the NFL single-season sack record.

The mark of 23 now tops the previous record of 22.5 sacks set by Michael Strahan and matched by T.J. Watt. Garrett’s relentless pressure all year put him in position to make history in the season finale.

Garrett’s dominance didn’t happen by accident. He entered the game tied with the record and chased the milestone all year. His consistent ability to disrupt offenses made him one of the most feared defenders in the league.

The Browns pass rusher has rewritten franchise history and grabbed national headlines with one of the sport’s most memorable defensive seasons.

