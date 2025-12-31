Listen Live
Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Vol. 4

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 4

It's the last Women Crush Wednesday of the year ... Enjoy!

Published on December 31, 2025

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 4
It’s the last Women Crush Wednesday of the year!

This week, we’ve got 50 more hotties who not only make our hearts throb, but fully live in their truth, whether it be Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning (LGBTQ+), and Beyond, representing other identities like Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual, you name it.

You may recognize this week’s lead feature, Asiahn, the three-time GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter, writer, and award-winning actor, thanks to her role as Karma Grant in the Netflix animated series Karma’s World.

1. Asiahn

2. Zuhura La’Beija

3. Muney The Model

4. Mampztheplug

5. Otaku Curls

6. Freelyme_2021

7. Zada

8. Sseclude

9. Honey Dijon

10. Syd

11. Joy Oladokun

12. Arlo Parks

13. Meshell Ndegeocello

14. Yardley “YAYA”

15. Jamila Reddy

16. Daphne R. Bryant

17. Ericka Hart

18. Wendy’s World

19. Ssolana

20. Tanaka Fuego

21. Kia Comedy

22. Lavon Caeli

23. Sophia

24. Alyssa Thomas

25. Rinny Perkins

26. Jessamyn Stanley

27. Jenna Wortham

28. Jari Jones

29. Thea Hallow

30. Kissy Duerre

31. Jasmine Mans

32. Jenn M. Jackson

33. Cee

34. Lauryn D.

35. Ln.Angeli

36. Ke’Alohilani

37. Ko

38. Ashley Michele

39. Peyton Dix

40. Erica Ortiz

41. TaVelle

42. Pookie

43. Amy Jay

44. Asia Love

45. Courtney Williams

46. DeWanna Bonner

47. Kahleah Copper

48. Isabelle Harrison

49. Natisha Hiedeman

50. DiJonai Carrington

