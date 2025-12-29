Mayor Muriel Bowser Reflects on 10 Years Leading DC and What’s Up Next

After 10 years as mayor, Muriel Bowser says leadership is about results, resilience, and telling people the truth. In a recent interview with Radio One DC’s Tanisha Nichole, Bowser discussed her decision not to seek reelection and the lessons she hopes future leaders take with them.

Bowser described her tenure as one focused on delivering for residents across all eight wards. From housing to public safety, she emphasized progress that made a tangible impact on everyday life.

Among her proudest accomplishments, Bowser cited closing DC General, opening short-term family housing, and building 36,000 housing units. She also pointed to falling crime rates over the past two years, crediting coordinated strategies with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Bowser navigated unprecedented challenges, including a global pandemic and federal intervention, while serving under three different presidential administrations. She emphasized the importance of protecting DC’s home rule during periods of political uncertainty.

As she enters her final year in office, Bowser says her priority remains bringing people together, delivering on promises, and ensuring the next generation of DC leaders is prepared to move the city forward.