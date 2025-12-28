Jill Scott Opens Up About Two Divorces, Says, ‘Nobody’s Perfect’

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jill Scott knows that the price of growth isn’t cheap. She revealed that she has lost more money than what most people earn.

As per Complex Jill Scott recently made an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. During the almost two-hour conversation the songstress discussed growing up in Philadelphia, her journey throughout the music industry and what it feels like to still be learning herself.

During the conversation, she revealed that she has endured several financial hardships that most people couldn’t relate to. “It’s like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness,” she explained. “These things are character building. And you learn as you go.” She added that it was a combination of her failed marriages and other situations that didn’t pan out as planned. “Nobody’s perfect. And I’m divorced twice. Like, there’s no way that I’ve had a perfect existence,” she confessed. “I’ve lost more money than people have ever made or ever will multiple times.”

