If you recently updated your iPhone and thought, “Why does my phone suddenly feel slow?” you’re not alone. According to tech expert Beyoncé ATL, the new iOS update with the sleek “liquid display” look is visually impressive, but it can temporarily slow things down. The reason is simple: after a major update, your phone needs about two days to re-index apps, photos, and system files. During that time, sluggish performance is normal. If your phone still feels off after 48 hours, a simple restart or hard reset can help clear things up. And if that doesn’t work, it may be time for a visit to the Apple Store.

As the holidays approach and online shopping ramps up, there’s another issue people need to watch closely: porch thieves are getting smarter. Reports have surfaced of criminals using Wi-Fi jammers to disable wireless security cameras before stealing packages. The recommendation now is to use cameras that are hardwired directly into both power and Wi-Fi, making them harder to disrupt. These systems are easy to find online and offer an extra layer of protection during peak delivery season.

When it comes to holiday gifts, trackers continue to be one of the most practical and popular options. While many people know about Apple AirTags and Tile trackers, Beyoncé ATL highlighted a newer standout: the Pebblebee Clip. It works with both Android and Apple phones, is rechargeable, and one charge can last up to a full year. It even includes a built-in light, making it easier to spot lost items. For those who are hard of hearing or simply need extra volume, the Chipolo Loop is another strong option. It’s known as one of the loudest trackers available, making it easier to locate keys, bags, or other essentials.

For readers, there’s an alternative to the popular Kindle that may surprise you. The Kobo Libra offers waterproof buttons, a color display, and storage for up to 24,000 books. It’s especially appealing for kids or frequent travelers and even supports a stylus for note-taking. At around $200, it’s a solid gift for book lovers.

Drivers might appreciate a dash camera this season, and there’s a wide range of price points. Budget-friendly options start around $50, while premium models include features like night vision and cloud storage. Popular picks include the Miofive for overall performance, the Rove R2 for value, and Garmin for high-end reliability.

Health and comfort tech is also trending. The Renpho Eye Massager has gained attention as a thoughtful gift for people who suffer from migraines or spend long hours staring at screens. It gently massages the temples and releases warm steam to soothe tired eyes. Temperature-controlled Ember mugs are another favorite, allowing coffee and tea drinkers to keep beverages at the perfect heat. Other standout gifts include Apple AirPods Pro 3 with translation features, the Oura Ring health tracker worn like a wedding band, Insta cameras for nostalgic photos, wearable heated blankets, and the Ninja Creami for making soft-serve ice cream at home.

Beyoncé ATL says she’ll be sharing even more details and links on her Instagram, helping shoppers stay informed, secure, and stress-free this holiday season.

