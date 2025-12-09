Source: C Brandon / Getty

R&B and soul legend Alexander O’Neal and his wife, Cynthia O’Neal, were recently hospitalized following a devastating fire at their apartment complex in Burnsville, Minnesota.

The blaze occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, December 5, 2025, just hours after O’Neal had been discharged from the ICU. The singer had been on life support for approximately two weeks following a diagnosis of a rare bacterial pneumonia and an enlarged heart.

Details emerged that the fire allegedly began due to an issue with O’Neal’s oxygen machine, which he required after his ICU stay. According to his wife, Cynthia, she was woken by Alexander alerting her to a fire, and she recalled seeing a “bubble of fire” in the cord attached to the oxygen machine.

The fire reportedly destroyed four units in the Willoway Apartments complex and left the O’Neals’ apartment completely demolished. Both were treated for smoke inhalation, with Alexander O’Neal being held longer for lung tests, though he was later released.

The couple is currently seeking refuge at a family member’s home, with Cynthia expressing gratitude for their safety, despite the loss of their possessions. O’Neal is an influential figure in R&B and soul music, originally hailing from Mississippi before relocating to Minneapolis, where he had ties to Prince and was an original member of the group The Time.

R&B Legend Alexander O’Neal Hospitalized After Apartment Fire was originally published on praisedc.com