‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Erica Banks Arrested On Drug Distribution Charges

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Erica Banks, whose real name is Erica Breaux, is back in the headlines after she was arrested Monday(Dec 8) in Brookhaven, Georgia, for drug distribution charges. Read more about this news inside.

According to reports from WSBTV Channel 2, police pulled over the vehicle Erica Banks was riding in during a routine traffic stop on Buford Highway. What began as a check for a tinted license plate cover escalated when officers discovered the vehicle had dealer plates and was reportedly stolen.

Booking information retrieved from the DeKalb County Jail states that Erica was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute. This is after officers say they found ecstasy pills in her purse, according to reports from CBS News. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Amani Dirton, was separately charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, among other traffic violations.

This is not the first time Erica Banks has faced legal trouble this year. In August, she was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after TSA officers found a stolen handgun in her carry-on bag. The gun allegedly belonged to her security, and she reportedly could not provide a name. It was traced back to theft in South Carolina. A previous report by WIS 10 says that she was charged with receiving stolen property but was released the same day.

Erica gained fame as a cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, joining the show in 2023. She is also known for her music career, with hits like “Buss It” and “Toot That.” Four weeks ago, she shared a post on her personal Instagram page saying she would use social media to be herself outside of music. Check out the post here.

It appears Erica Banks has lived up to her word and social media is getting the real about her’ life behind the music. While authorities have not yet released further details and there is no information on bond or a court date, this arrest marks another dramatic turn in what has been a turbulent year for the reality star-turned-rapper.

