Kehlani Secures Full Custody Of Daughter, Has No Contact With Baby’s Father Amid Cult Claims

Kehlani announces full custody of their daughter after a long and emotional legal battle with ex-partner Javaughn Young-White. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Grammy-nominated singer confirmed that they now have full custody of their daughter. And although she’s happy about motherhood, the artist revealed that she’s still facing death threats tied to Palestine support.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Kehlani was asked whether she and her ex-partner, Javaughn, still communicate with each other, and they kept it simple and firm, stating, “No,” and confirmed that she has full custody. According to Complex, the update follows more than a year of public back-and-forth between the two, which Kehlani discussed in depth.

Their custody dispute became public in 2023 when Young-White accused Kehlani of being involved in a cult, claims he later walked back. He previously asked TMZ to retract their reporting, stating the article exaggerated details and misrepresented his perspective. Kehlani condemned the allegations as harmful and untrue, explaining that while they could handle personal criticism, seeing their child’s name and photo tied to such claims crossed a deeply painful line.

Kehlani expressed that the hardest part of the ordeal was watching private family matters become public entertainment. They explained that they had chosen to remain mostly silent, handling issues in court rather than online. However, the allegations eventually pushed them to set a boundary, noting that this was where they “absolutely draw the line.”

During the same interview, Kehlani opened up about another intense challenge she’s experiencing now. A new wave of coordinated death threats connected to Kehlani’s vocal support for Palestine. Reports from Billboard say that she described the threats as “highly organized,” stating they were detailed enough to force them to leave their home and rethink their daily safety. The threats triggered paranoia and concern for their loved ones, especially at their live shows.

Despite the pressure, Kehlani’s music continues to thrive. Their single “Folded” recently reached number one on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and cracked the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Kehlani hopes their resilience encourages other artists to speak out on social issues, emphasizing the power of collective courage.

With full custody secured and their career soaring, Kehlani is reclaiming their peace while still advocating for justice.

Check out the full interview with Kehlani below:

