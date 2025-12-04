B-Side Bangers: JAY-Z

Al Pereira

When looking back at the trajectory of any emcee to step foot into the world of hip-hop since its inception over 50 years ago in The Bronx on August 11, 1973, there hasn’t been anything quite like what we’ve seen accomplished by Shawn Corey Carter, otherwise known to the world as JAY-Z.

Inspired by the NYC subway lines that connect to Marcy Ave in his native neighborhood of Brooklyn, a Black boy raised in public housing and destined for a life of hustling took two simple letters and transformed those odds with a prolific gift of lyricism that has resulted in greatness year after year for almost three full decades and counting — 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of his debut!

As he turns 56 years old today (December 4), it was only right to show some love to a prominent entertainer in our culture who could arguably be considered the most successful rapper in hip-hop history.

Happy birthday, Hovito!

Starting in 1996 with his magnum opus, Reasonable Doubt, JAY-Z has to date dropped 13 solo studio albums that’ve all, save for the first two, debuted atop the Billboard 200. There’s also five collaborative projects, two of which we’ll gladly ignore as an extra birthday gift to Mr. Carter, two live albums here, two mixtapes there, a soundtrack to his own Moonwalker-inspired music video short film, Streets Is Watching, and the budding hype for a 14th album that will soon reach a decade of anticipation — we’re all still patiently waiting, too!

That’s not even considering his billion-dollar business moves, which include a multi-year stint in the mid-2000s as president of the iconic Def Jam Records, redefining the music streaming era in the mid-2010s with the launch of TIDAL and currently in the mid-2020s working diligently to be a casino owner in the Big Apple.

Let’s just say this is one guy who has never thought small — just look at who his wife is!

With a catalogue that’s held up profoundly over the years, it would be easy to round off his greatest hits and most successful collaborations. Of course, we thought it would be more fun to put the people on to some gems worthy of your attention that aren’t titled “Hard Knock Life,” “Big Pimpin’,” “99 Problems” or “Empire State Of Mind.” No shade to those rocs, though. Some are even diamonds.

Keep scrolling for a special birthday-inspired segment of “B-Side Bangers” in tribute to Brooklyn-bred hip-hop GOAT, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter:

1. “Bring It On” (feat. Big Jaz & Sauce Money) [1996]

Album: Reasonable Doubt



2. “Medley Intro: A Million and One Questions / Rhyme No More” (1997)

Album: In My Lifetime, Vol. 1

3. “I Love The Dough” (with The Notorious B.I.G. and Angela Winbush) [1997]

Album: Life After Death (by The Notorious B.I.G.)



4. “Coming of Age (Da Sequel)” [featuring Memphis Bleek] (1998)

Album: Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life



5. “S. Carter” (feat. Amil) [1999]

Album: Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter



6. “Get Your Mind Right Mami” (featuring Memphis Bleek & Snoop Dogg)” [2000]

Album: The Dynasty: Roc La Familia



7. “All I Need” (2001)

Album: The Blueprint



8. “People Talking” (2001)

Album: Jay-Z: Unplugged (Live Album)



9. “The Bounce” (featuring Kanye West) [2002]

Album: The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse

10. “Miss You (Remix)” (with Aaliyah) [2003]

Album: Miss You (Remix) [CD-Single] (by Aaliyah)



11. “Stop” (2003)

Album: The S. Carter Collection (Mixtape)



12. “My 1st Song” (2003)

Album: The Black Album

13. “Points of Authority / 99 Problems / One Step Closer” (with Linkin Park) [2004]

Album: Collision Course (EP) (with Linkin Park)



14. “Beach Chair” (featuring Chris Martin of Coldplay) [2006]

Album: Kingdom Come



15. “American Dreamin’” (2007)

Album: American Gangster



16. “Thank You” (2009)

Album: The Blueprint 3



17. “That’s My Bitch” (with Kanye West) [2011]

Album: Watch The Throne (with Kanye West)

18. “BBC” (featuring Nas, Beyoncé, Timbaland, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake and Swizz Beatz) [2013]

Album: Magna Carta Holy Grail

19. “Marcy Me” (feat. The-Dream) [2017]

Album: 4:44



20. “FRIENDS” (with Beyoncé as THE CARTERS) [2018]

Album: EVERYTHING IS LOVE (by THE CARTERS)





