Midday Buzz: Kandi & Todd’s Alleged Split; Brandy & Beyoncé’s Rumored Rift

Looks like the drama between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker runs deeper than we thought. Sources say Kandi was blindsided after allegedly discovering Todd had been talking to other women… and that the couple had been struggling for a minute.

In other celeb news, Kimora Lee Simmons opened up on Today with Jenna & Friends, saying her family has grown even more. She joked that she has her own kids “and kids on the side,” explaining she’s become a “surrogate mom” to several children, including the late Kim Porter’s twins. Kimora Lee Simmons’ new reality show is “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane,” premiered on December 2nd on E!, and follows her as she balances her life as a single mother of five, runs her business empire, and navigates her relationships.

I do blame Ray J for fueling the flames on this one… but the internet is buzzing about a rumored rift between Brandy and Beyoncé and even tension with Kelly Rowland. Ray J recently blasted Bey and Jay Z for supporting Kelly at “The Boy Is Mine” tour but not meeting with Brandy. According to “sources close to the tour”, Brandy and Beyoncé walked right past each other backstage and that the two haven’t been cool for years. There are also rumors Brandy and Kelly’s relationship is strained too.