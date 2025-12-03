Body Tea: Nene Leakes Serves Curves In A Sexy Bedazzled Mesh Dress

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Nene Leakes is a baddie and we live! The former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star turned podcast host stepped out in a sheer crystal mesh dress and her signature blonde tresses. She was serving body as she sashayed outside a luxurious restaurant in the look and capturing content. She complete her lavish fashion moment with strappy sandals and a jewel clutch. The clip has garnered over 1 million views. She simply captioned the FreddyO branded video, “Folded.”

NeNe could be gearing up for her birthday, since it is Sagittarius season. As if that look didn’t slay enough, she posted another look in this black jumpsuit with feather details on the wrist.

Nene has embraced a second chapter with her podcast “The Nene Leakes Show.” Launched eight months ago, she has had guests from Tommie Lee to Trick Daddy. NeNe knows how to make a viral moment. From her interviews to her iconic quotes, fans love to engage with her content. In a recent interview, NeNe talked about her viral quotes. “It’s crazy to me,” the mother of two said. “People are still saying white refrigerator. People are still saying, ‘Ooh, child, the ghetto.’ I’m talking about years later, and they’re still saying this kind of stuff.”

Despite her impact on ‘RHOA.’ the beloved queen of reality TV revealed she wasn’t asked to come back for another season. “They have NEVER offered me to return. Good luck to season 17 cast. We will be watching,” she tweeted.

The way she’s been serving looks, we need to see her back on our screen asap!





