RHOP: Monique Samuels Doubles Down On Being Unbothered By Chris Samuels & Stacey Rusch Rumors, Alleges Ex-Husband Leaked THIS

Monique Samuels couldn’t care less who her ex-husband is dating, especially since she believes he shadily leaked a video of her booed up with a former coworker.

Source: Brian Stukes/ Taylor Hill

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the returning friend-of-the-show met with Keiarna Stewart and Ashley Darby, who claimed that Stacey Rusch called Monique’s ex, Chris Samuels, and told him Monique “trash-talked him.” The allegation came to the group through Cookie, someone Monique has a notoriously messy history with, so when Keiarna and Ashley recounted the conversation, Monique didn’t take it at face value.

“The first thing that’s going through my mind is, I don’t even know what the truth is, because you’re dealing with people who twist truths,” said Monique. “Stacey could have very well called Chris, and she could have said exactly what was said, and then he could have spun it and said, ‘Oh, they were talking trash about me!’ and then you add Cookie into it with her lying a**. The whole story could be mixed up.” Monique added in a confessional that if a conversation between Stacey and Chris was had, she hopes it was factual. “I could care less if you tell Chris whatever you want to tell him, but at least have the facts and the story straight. Co-parenting has already been a nightmare, so to add that type of fuel to the fire is just insane,” she said.

Later at dinner, Dr. Wendy Osefo popped up and told Monique that Charisse Samuels called Chris immediately, and he denied talking to Stacey. Stacey then arrived and denied dating Chris as well, though behind-the-scenes footage showed her admitting they “hung out.”

An unbothered Monique remained calm and said that if Stacey was lying, the truth would reveal itself.

“Honestly, I don’t care if she dated him,” said Monique. “I’ve been there, done that. I moved on. I’ve healed, I’m good.”

She then listened as Stacey displayed receipts of Chris texting her and her leaving him on read.

As the episode aired, viewers noticed an account posting a video of Monique seemingly booed up with comedian and former radio co-host Jason Weems—and Monique is convinced she knows exactly who leaked it.

