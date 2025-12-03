Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: December 3, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Here’s what we need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. In the latest “What We Need to Know” segment, topics ranged from a potential major political move in Texas and a heated redistricting battle in Indiana to a significant public health alert and a monumental step forward in preserving Black history. ✕

Texas Politics A major question is stirring in Texas politics: Will Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett run for the U.S. Senate? Crockett is signaling a potential challenge against Republican incumbent John Cornyn. While not yet official, she has hinted that the race “came to her.” To enter the crowded Democratic primary, which already includes figures like Colin Allred, Crockett would need to file by the upcoming Monday deadline. She has scheduled a special announcement for that day, fueling speculation that a decision on her candidacy is imminent.

In Indiana, Congressman Andre Carson is raising alarms over a new redistricting plan proposed by state Republicans. Carson, who represents Indiana's 7th congressional district, called the proposed map "absolutely ridiculous." He warned that the plan would drastically reshape his district and, if approved, is likely to trigger multiple lawsuits. The proposal is advancing alongside related legislation, creating a contentious political fight over representation in the state.

On the public health front, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for hundreds of gallons of Prairie Farms Fat Free milk. The recall affects products sold in Woodman's Market stores across Illinois and Wisconsin. The milk, produced at a facility in Dubuque, Iowa, may be contaminated with food-grade cleaning agents that could cause illness if consumed. Consumers who have purchased the affected gallon-sized containers are urged to discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.