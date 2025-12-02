Milagro Gramz Cockily Claims Court Victory Despite Defamation Defeat To Megan Thee Stallion, Rapper Says She’s ‘Lying After Losing’

Milagro Gramz doubles down, frames verdict as motivation to pursue music career

Megan Thee Stallion's team refutes Gramz's claim of no defamation liability

Judge awards Megan $59,000 in damages for Gramz's 'malicious' social media conduct

Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

Blogger Milagro Gramz took to social media just hours after a judge found her liable for defamation, promoting a fake, sexually explicit video of Megan Thee Stallion, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress against the Houston rap star. But instead of apologizing or showing remorse, Gramz doubled down on her actions against the Grammy winner and celebrated her loss as a victory for “new media.” Oddly, her legal team also released a statement claiming she wasn’t found liable for defamation, though Megan and her legal team quickly clarified the record.

RELATED: Milagro Gramz Hits The Stand In Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Trial While Tory Lanez Gets Contempt Clapback

The controversy ignited when Milagro went live on Instagram, framing the verdict as motivation to ramp up her music career. She explained that her online feuds with Megan were part of her “New Media” strategy.

“I’mma start working on my mixtape because apparently the only place where you can bully people and talk crazy and pop sh-t is in the studio,” she told viewers with a grin. “So I’m gonna go get on my mixtape sh-t, and make sure I channel all my energy into my raps and put that out. And let that be artistic expression.”

Throughout the livestream, she repeatedly thanked her audience for supporting her rise in “new media” and claimed she was happy she stood up for herself throughout the legal battle, which began in 2024.

“I love you guys so much. Hope that y’all can see the bigger picture and that you understand what new media is,” she said. “I hope that you understand that the things that we do, in the work that we put in, is valuable.”

She continued:

“Solid bit–s, they ain’t built, they born. I’m happy that I stood up for something that I believed in, followed it all the way through, and I don’t need validation from anybody else about those things.”

Even when viewers mentioned the verdict, Gramz remained defiant.

“Somebody said, ‘I heard you lost your lawsuit.’ I heard you should go stream. I heard you blocked, too,” she snapped. “Listen, all I’m ever gonna do is block y’all. I don’t get on the internet and cry about what y’all say… hold on, let me block you too, baby.”

Was Milagro Gramz found liable for defamation?

On the same day, Gramz—real name Milagro Cooper—shared a statement from her attorneys at Asilia Law Firm, claiming the judge did not find her liable for defamation.

“While many outlets are reporting that Ms. Cooper was found liable for Defamation, the Final Judgement of the court is that Ms. Cooper is not liable for Defamation. Ms. Cooper ultimately prevailed on Ms. Pete’s leading accusation, Defamation, and the jury awarded a nominal amount of damages compared to the millions of dollars Ms. Pete demanded from Ms. Cooper throughout the course of the litigation,” the statement read in part.

Megan and her legal team quickly corrected the record, issuing a statement insisting that the judge did find Milagro liable for all three counts connected to the case—”defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and promotion of an altered sexual depiction”—all of which was used to spread “false and harmful misinformation on social media” about the rapper.

Megan’s team stated that the judge will issue a final judgment on the count later to determine the total amount Milagro will be required to pay Megan.

“Contrary to public statements issued by Milagro’s attorneys, the court has not issued a final judgment regarding the defamation count. The judge will make a final ruling and determine the entire financial amount that Milagro will be required to pay Megan, inclusive of legal bills and the defamation count, at a later date,” the statement read.

Megan also responded on Instagram with a brief but pointed message to Milagro’s claims:

“Thank you… Here they go lying again AS USUAL,” she wrote on X. “If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS know how to be patient and know how to read.” She also followed up in an InstaStory with her hairstylist Kellon Dyreck, noting that Milagro was “lying after losing.”

The day wasn’t all drama. Megan Thee Stallion shared photos of her court outfits on Instagram, showcasing her green suit and a form-fitting tweed suit coat with a matching skirt. Her hair was styled in elegant updos, sometimes with slick bangs or left out to accentuate her features.

Megan also left the courtroom beaming on Monday, telling reporters she was “happy” with the verdict as she exited. As previously reported, the jury awarded Megan $75,000 for the “deliberate” harm Milagro inflicted upon her with her “malicious conduct on social media,” but U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga reportedly reduced it to $59,000 during Monday’s verdict.

What do you think about this latest news on Megan Thee Stallion and Milagro Gramz’s court battle? Thoughts?





The post Milagro Gramz Cockily Claims Court Victory Despite Defamation Defeat To Megan Thee Stallion, Rapper Says She’s ‘Lying After Losing’ appeared first on Bossip.

Milagro Gramz Cockily Claims Court Victory Despite Defamation Defeat To Megan Thee Stallion, Rapper Says She’s ‘Lying After Losing’ was originally published on bossip.com